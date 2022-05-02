We're All Shook Up Over Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Red Carpet Debut at the 2022 Met Gala

Watch : BEST Met Gala Looks Of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

We can't help but fall in love with this red carpet moment.

On May 2, Austin Butler hit the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala and posed for the cameras with a very special someone: girlfriend Kaia Gerber. While the pair walked most of the red carpet at separate times, they took a moment to pose for the cameras at the top of the stairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where Fashion's biggest night is annually held. (By the way, you can find all of the red carpet looks here.)

Before this sweet debut, Butler joined his co-stars from Baz Luhrman's 2022 biopic Elvis—including Olivia DeJonge—and Priscilla Presley for photos on the carpet. (For those who don't know, Butler is playing the late music legend Elvis Presley in the biopic, which is set to premiere in June.)

This explains why we only got a brief red carpet encounter between Butler and Gerber, who did not coordinate their red carpet ensembles for the In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme.