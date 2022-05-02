We're All Shook Up Over Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Red Carpet Debut at the 2022 Met Gala

We can't help but fall in love with this red carpet moment.
On May 2, Austin Butler hit the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala and posed for the cameras with a very special someone: girlfriend Kaia Gerber. While the pair walked most of the red carpet at separate times, they took a moment to pose for the cameras at the top of the stairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where Fashion's biggest night is annually held. (By the way, you can find all of the red carpet looks here.)
Before this sweet debut, Butler joined his co-stars from Baz Luhrman's 2022 biopic Elvis—including Olivia DeJonge—and Priscilla Presley for photos on the carpet. (For those who don't know, Butler is playing the late music legend Elvis Presley in the biopic, which is set to premiere in June.)
This explains why we only got a brief red carpet encounter between Butler and Gerber, who did not coordinate their red carpet ensembles for the In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme.
While Butler, obviously, channeled America's King of Rock, donning an all-black look, Gerber leaned more into the gilded glamour dress code. The model wore a shimmering silver number with romantic long locks.
Butler and Gerber were first linked in December 2021, when the pair were spotted attending the same yoga class. Days later, they were seen catching a joint ride to Los Angeles International Airport. By January, the duo seemingly confirmed their romance by showing physical affection during a shopping outing to an Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. They later stepped out for a date night in March for W Magazine's pre-Oscars party.
However, don't expect the two to comment on their romance, as Gerber is known for keeping her private life, well, private.
Regarding her love life, Gerber previously shared in an interview with i-D, "You have to silence the outside world. The only people who know anything about anything are the people in the relationship. The public is very loud, so you have to make your own feelings even louder."
Prior to this relationship, Gerber dated Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi and Butler was with High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens.