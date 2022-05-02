2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Emma Stone's 2022 Met Gala Look Earns Her An Easy A

After a three-year hiatus from fashion’s biggest night, Emma Stone shut down the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in Louis Vuitton. Check out her look below.

By Tamantha Gunn May 02, 2022
FashionRed CarpetMet GalaEmma Stone
Emma Stone's 2022 Met Gala look is straight out of la la land.

On May 2, the Cruella actress, who got ready at The Mark Hotel, stepped out at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a low-cut white Louis Vuitton satin dress, with white feathers at the bottom, which, according to E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi, is actually her wedding dress. As part of the Gilded Glamour dress code for "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme, Emma wore her hair up in a bun and completed the look with white closed-toe heels. (See every star on the red carpet here.) A

Back in 2019, for the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, Emma sparkled in a shiny silver and black pantsuit designed by Louis Vuitton. She had her gorgeous red hair pulled to one side and paired the look with metallic gold stiletto pumps, gold dangling earrings and a black belt with a gold square.

The La La Land star has come a long way from her first Met Gala in 2009. For her debut, she rocked a colorful strapless ruffled mini dress, complete with a yellow clutch and black peep-toe heels. 

Emma Stone's Best Looks

Her fashion-forward ways earned her a position as co-chair of the 2020 Met Gala—alongside Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anna Wintour—but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

A source told E! News at the time that Emma and her husband were "thoroughly enjoying down time at home and just being with the baby" and "adjusting well to being a family of three."

More than a year after becoming a mom, Emma surely made her baby daughter proud with this year's Met Gala look! Keep reading to see all the stars hit the carpet...

