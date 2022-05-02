Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

Watch : Kardashians vs. Black Chyna Trial: MAJOR BOMBSHELLS

Just over a week after Blac Chyna's defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenner family kicked off in court, a verdict has been reached.

On May 2, the jury awarded no damages to Chyna, who accused Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner of defamation and contract interference. The jury determined that the Kardashian-Jenners did not unjustly harm Chyna's career, according to NBC News.

The judge had already issued a directed verdict earlier on April 29 to find Kim not liable with respect to defamation, ruling that there is "no evidence" that Kim took a "responsible part" in publishing the alleged defamatory statements. The claim against her for alleged interference with a contract went to the jury.

The Kardashian-Jenners were not in court on May 2 for the verdict. Kris told Live from E! that all five of her daughters are attending the 2022 Met Gala.

Chyna, born Angela White, first filed a lawsuit against her ex Rob Kardashian's family—including his sisters Kim, Khloe and Kylie, as well as his mom Kris—back in 2017. In the $140 million defamation suit, Chyna—who starred alongside Rob in their E! spinoff, 2016's Rob & Chyna—claimed that the Kardashian-Jenner family was involved in the cancellation of the show's second season.