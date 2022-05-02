2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Pregnant Sophie Turner's 2022 Met Gala Look Will Make You Bend the Knee

The Met Gala attendees are coming, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just arrived on the red carpet. See which house—fashion house, that is—she's representing.

Sophie Turner is Queen of the North—and the red carpet.

After getting ready at The Mark Hotel in New York, the pregnant actress made her way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2022 Met Gala on May 2.

For the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," Sophie donned a black, semi-sheer dress with long sleeves and eye-catching detailing across the front by Louis Vuitton. She also wore her hair down with waves and in a hue that gave fans Sansa Stark vibes. Sophie, who is a brand ambassador for the French fashion house, was joined by her husband Joe Jonas, who wore a long white suit jacket and black pants by the same designer. (See every star's look on the red carpet here).

This isn't the first time the Game of Thrones alum has made fashion lovers bend the knee. At the 2015 Met Gala, Sophie wore a sequined Burberry gown, following up in 2017 with a white lace Louis Vuitton dress and a suit by the same French fashion house in 2019, which marked her and Joe's first joint public appearance after they tied the knot in Las Vegas.

While Sophie and Joe have been busy with their careers (she's starring in the new HBO Max series The Staircase) and raising daughter Willa, 21 months, they've also been preparing for a new chapter: Their second baby is coming!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And while the duo tend to keep their family life private, Joe offered some rare insight into what it was like quarantining with his wife and daughter amid the pandemic.  

"It's been amazing," the singer told Gayle King on CBS This Morning last May. "It's been forced time at home. I think I'm always on the go. I'm always moving, and traveling and touring, and to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back. And so, I'm so thankful and grateful." 

In addition to Willa, baby no. 2 will have a lot of cousins to play with. Joe's older brother Kevin Jonas has two girls Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, with Danielle Jonas, and his younger brother Nick Jonas recently welcomed his first child, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, with Priyanka Chopra. Not to say everyone is suddenly a parenting expert, though. 

When it comes to fatherhood, Kevin told E! News, "I think everyone's going to do it their own way. You know, for us, it's their journey. We did it our way. You know, everyone has their own thing."

