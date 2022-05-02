Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Met Gala Date Night Will Have You Saying XOXO

Watch : Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds to HOST 2022 Met Gala

Spotted: Blake Lively returning to the Met Steps.

The Gossip Girl alum stepped out with husband Ryan Reynolds in New York City on May 2 to attend the 2022 Met Gala, which the couple is co-hosting alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. While the foursome serve as co-hosts, designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Anna Wintour will return as the event's honorary co-chairs (see all the red carpet looks here).

For this year's gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Blake, 34, shined on the red carpet in a Versace gown—complete with a stunning, voluminous train and matching gloves—while Ryan, 45, rocked a sharp dark brown, velvet tuxedo. The actress pulled off a bit of a surprise with a wardrobe transformation. Once a rose-colored layer was removed, she revealed an entirely new train that was light blue.

This marks the couple's third time attending the fashion event together. The stars made their first joint appearance at the Met Gala in 2014, which also served as their red carpet debut as a married couple. (They tied the knot in a private September 2012 ceremony.)

For the 2014 Met Gala, Blake wore a blush Gucci dress, while Ryan looked dapper in a suit and bow tie.