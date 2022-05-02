See the Moment Blake Lively's Breathtaking Met Gala 2022 Gown Was Revealed on the Red Carpet

Watch : Blake Lively's Lady Liberty Gown Transforms at Met Gala 2022

No one does the Met Gala like Blake Lively.

The fashion icon shut down the 2022 Met Gala red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 2 in not one, but two looks by Versace Atelier (see every star on the red carpet here).

Lively, who arrived on the arm of husband Ryan Reynolds, made an entrance in a sweeping, dramatic copper look that featured a giant bow on her right hip. However, once she got in front of the photographers, a team of assistants unraveled the metallic leather fabric at the waist, revealing a green look underneath meant to reference the Statue of Liberty for tonight's theme of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Lively even swapped copper opera gloves for green ones in a surprising style twist.

Her final look was embellished with crystals and featured art deco architecture from the Empire State Building on her bodice. Lively's train even had "a constellation from Grand Central Station" and "lots of little references" to the Big Apple, as she told E! News exclusively on the red carpet.