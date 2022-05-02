2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

See the Moment Blake Lively's Breathtaking Met Gala 2022 Gown Was Revealed on the Red Carpet

No one does the Met Gala like fashion goddess Blake Lively. See the stunning moment she debuted not one, but two looks with a surprising red carpet wardrobe transformation!

Watch: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds to HOST 2022 Met Gala

No one does the Met Gala like Blake Lively.

The fashion icon shut down the 2022 Met Gala red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 2 in not one, but two looks by Versace Atelier(see every star on the red carpet here). 

Lively, who arrived on the arm of husband Ryan Reynolds, made an entrance in a sweeping, dramatic copper look that featured a giant bow on her right hip. However, once she got in front of the photographers, a team of assistants unraveled the fabric at the waist, revealing a green look underneath meant to reference the Statue of Liberty for tonight's theme of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Lively even swapped copper opera gloves for green ones in a surprising style twist.

Her final look was embellished with crystals and featured art deco architecture from the Empire State Building on her bodice. Lively's train even had "a constellation from Grand Central Station" and "lots of little references" to the Big Apple, as she told E! News exclusively on the red carpet.

The transformation was truly breathtaking (check it out below!).

Lively completed her 2022 ensemble with a jeweled tiara and breathtaking diamond and emerald earrings.

Lively's double dress reveal will certainly go down in history as one of the most unexpected and epic Met Gala reveal moments ever.

Check out more of the most memorable Met Gala entrances below.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian, 2021

Kim Kardashian went faceless to the 2021 Met Gala, wearing a black bodysuit with a long split trail behind her. The custom outfit designed by Demna Gvasalia corresponded with Kim's Balenciaga BDSM-inspired looks she wore at the time. While she strayed away from the Met Gala's theme, her look definitely stood out from the rest. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Frank Ocean, 2021

Frank Ocean's Prada look took an unexpected turn with an unusual friend he brought to the 2021 Met Gala: baby Shrek. The "Chanel" singer sported his staple green-dyed hair to match with the baby he held in his arms the rest of the night. He wore a baseball cap with the phrase "DREAMCORE" over it, playing on the name of the animation studio DreamWorks. 

When Keke Palmer asked what inspired the outfit at the gala, Frank explained that it was an homage to America and movie magic.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Hunter Schafer, 2021

Hunter Schafer's 2021 Met Gala look turned heads with her dystopian take at American history. Instead of paying homage to a historical figure, she paid tribute to Hollywood films that allow people to escape reality.

Her two-piece metallic look was designed by Prada and her makeup was done by Sandy Ganzer who helped the Euphoria star channel a sci-fi aesthetic with all white contacts. Close friend Evangeline AdaLioryn designed the spider-like face-piece on her forehead, which completed her futuristic ensemble.

John Shearer/WireImage
Iman, 2021

Iman's bold Harris Reed and Dolce & Gabbana look incorporated feathers flowing from a petticoat cage and out from a large gown. Behind the sparse cage, her detailed golden pants. Vivienne Lake collaborated on the headpiece that spread out from her head and brought the look to life.

Man told Vogue it took 400 hours of "hand-tacking, hand-gluing, hand-embellishing, gold-leafing, finessing" to make the look possible. 

John Shearer/WireImage
Yara Shahidi, 2021

Yara Shahidi honored the activist and entertainer Josephine Baker in her 2021 Met Gala look by Dior. Her outfit included beading across the entire gown and long brown gloves, topped off with a diamond necklace and beaded cap.

She approached the gala's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," by paying tribute to Josephine, an American-French entertainer who became the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture in the 1927 film Siren of the Tropics. She worked with the French Résistance forces during World War II and was an activist who refused to perform for segregated audiences during the civil rights movement.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Emma Chamberlain, 2021

Emma Chamberlain attended the 2021 Met Gala in a gold Louis Vuitton dress with an asymmetrical train. The YouTube star exclusively revealed to E! News that she was nervous to attend and meet Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour

"She is such an iconic person in the fashion industry and I wanted to make a good impression," the 20-year-old influencer shared. "Unfortunately, I was a nervous wreck while talking to her and she definitely could tell. It's OK though."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Maluma, 2021

Maluma strolled up to the 2021 Met Gala in a red Versace leather outfit. He topped of the look with a bejeweled glove by ASLAN dedicated to his career and growth as a musical artist. 

"We have this glove that says 'Papi Juancho.' That is the name of my album," he explained to E! News. "Then we have 'Maluma' over here, some stars. You know, it's like full of dreams. It's a handful of dreams."

John Shearer/WireImage
Nikkie de Jagar, 2021

Nikkie de Jagar, known by her internet title NikkieTutorials, paid tribute to activist Marsha P. Johnson at the 2021 Met Gala. Her blue tulle Edwin Oudshoorn Couture dress featured floral accessories and floral crown that resembled that of Marsha's. At the bottom of the dress was a large ribbon that read "PAY IT NO MIND," Marsha's typical response to people questioning her gender. The self-identified drag queen and activist in the 1969 Stonewall riots also said the "P" initial stood for the iconic phrase.

Nikkie, who came out as transgender in January 2020, wrote in an Instagram post showcasing the look, "Marsha P. Johnson paved the way for so many of us, and I hope I made my community proud tonight. This night has been so incredibly surreal... I can't wait to tell you guys EVERYTHING!!!!!! WE DID IT GUYS!!!!!"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Chlöe and Halle Bailey, 2021

Chlöe and Halle Bailey attended their first Met Gala in 2021 together in Rodarte looks. Chlöe wore a white gown with a high slit while Halle wore a pink Tina Turner-inspired bodysuit with fringe details. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Billie Eilish, 2021

Billie Eilish channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe at her first-ever Met Gala in 2021, wearing a peachy gown by Oscar de la Renta. She brought out her "blonde bombshell" curls to complete the homage to the American actress. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Dan Levy, 2021

Dan Levy 2021 Met Gala look had map print covering the sleeves and slacks, white the front of the top showed two men kissing, embracing the beauty of gay love. The Schitt's Creek co-creator paid tribute to the late David Wojnarowcz, an American artist who died from AIDS in 1992, with his custom outfit by Loewe.

"He wanted to make a really declarative and proud statement about queer love," former Chief Content Editor for Teen Vogue Phillip Picardi explained to E! News, "which I'm absolutely in love with."

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue
Normani, 2021

Normani's Valentino gown turned the "Fair" singer into a royal princess at the 2021 Met Gala thanks to its semi-metalic fabric.

Getty Images
Lil Nas X, 2021

Lil Nas X continuously transformed throughout the 2021 Met Gala, pulling back the layers of his royal look to reveal metallic armor and a sparkling body suit all designed by Versace.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Jared Leto, 2019

No matter how you felt about Jared Leto's 2019 Gucci look for the gala's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, it certainly turned heads.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel
Kacey Musgraves, 2019

Kacey Musgraves was just a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world at the 2019 Met Gala. Not only did she dazzle in a pink Moschino number, but she also paired it with a hairdryer purse and rode in on a matching convertible.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Katy Perry, 2019

Perry lit up the night like a firework—or rather a sparkly chandelier—at the 2019 Met Gala. The singer arrived in an electrifying Moschino piece. And yes, the bulbs really did work.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Cardi B, 2019

For her 2019 Met Gala look, Cardi B wore a red Thom Browne gown. According to Vogue, the dress featured 30,000 feathers and took more than 2,000 hours to create. Her look also included 44-carat ruby nipple covers, the magazine continued, which were designed by Stefere Jewerly and cost $250,000 apiece. Money!

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Billy Porter, 2019

Bow down to Billy Porter. The actor was carried into the 2019 Met Gala by six shirtless men and drew inspiration from Ancient Egypt with his ensemble by The Blonds. "This is going to be fierce y'all," he told Vogue before the big event. "I'm getting carried in by a bunch of hunky men. What better?....I never imagined I'd be able to live my Cleopatra dreams out."

Describing his look as a "sun god" to the magazine, Porter spread his wings before walking across the red carpet.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Zendaya, 2019

Zendaya's gorgeous Cinderella dress for the 2019 Met Gala was something out of a fairy-tale. Dressed in an ensemble inspired by the fairy godmother, her stylist Law Roach joined the actress on the red carpet. He then waved his magic wand, and Zendaya's Tommy Hilfiger dress lit up. Bibbidi bobbidi beautiful!

Getty Images
Lady Gaga, 2019

The no. 1 spot has to go to Mother Monster and her four amazing outfits at the 2019 Met Gala. In an interview with Glamour, designer Brandon Maxwell estimated it took 700 hours of handwork to make the look. As he told the magazine, "I don't think I could have done this moment with anyone else but her."

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Madonna, 2018

Madonna embraced a church goth aesthetic at the 2018 Met Gala, fully committing to the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Her Jean Paul Gaultier black gown incorporated a net veil and crown made of crucifixes. To top the look off, she carried black roses in her hand.

Not only did the "Queen of Pop" strut the red carpet, she also performed at the gala, taking the stage to sing "Like a Prayer," the song that outraged church leaders in the '80s, before transitioning into a cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." The performance—filled with dancing and stunning fashion—was absolutely divine.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Katy Perry, 2018

For the 2018 "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, Katy Perry wore a gold Versace dress and giant angel wings. In fact, the wings were so big that she rode in on a vintage convertible with the top down.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Blake Lively, 2018

Spotted: Blake Lively and her Versace gown making jaws drop at the 2018 Met Gala. According to Vogue, Lively's beaded bodice took more than 600 hours to embroider, and her dress was so big (just look at that train) that she had to take a party bus to get there.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Rihanna, 2018

Rihanna, who was a co-chair of the 2018 Met Gala along with Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace, arrived at the Heavenly Bodies-themed event in a coat from Maison Margiela and a bishop's hat by Stephen Jones. As she told Vogue about the hand-beaded look, "It would be a sin not to wear it."

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner, 2017

Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2017 Met Gala in a naked Versace dress with embellished fans, jewels and beads. She also opted for a platinum bob wig to complete the look.

While at the big event, she broke the gala's "no selfie" rule alongside over a dozen other celebs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for an iconic, star-studded bathroom selfie. A$AP Rocky, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Brie Larson, Frank Ocean and Ashton Sanders are just a few of the names to make the photo posted to her socials.

Surprisingly, her strut at the Met Gala could've looked completely different. In a preview of Life of Kylie at the time, she tried on another dress: a mermaid cage dress of the same nude colors that showed off a little more skin.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Halle Berry, 2017

Halle Berry made her Met Gala debut in 2017 with a bang, wearing a sheer black Atelier Versace jumpsuit with a statement train made of gold-rimmed shells of fabric. Her stylist Castillo Bataille paired the bold dress with a natural hair and makeup look. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Lupita Nyong'o, 2016

Lupita Nyong'o arrived to the 2016 Met Gala in a seafoam green, shimmering Calvin Klein dress with a metallic train that flowed behind her. And to top the look off, the Star Wars star sported an unforgettable hairstyle with stacked spheres of hair. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Taylor Swift, 2016

Taylor Swift was ahead of her Reputation era at the 2016 Met Gala, wearing a metallic, cut-out silver Louis Vuitton dress with black lace-up heels and Eva Fehren rings and earcuffs. The dress representing the gala's theme, "Manux X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," appeared to resemble scales—a texture that would soon dominate her attire the following year. To top off the look, Taylor sported platinum blonde, shoulder-length locks.

She attended the big event with her close friend Selena Gomez. The "Come and Get It" singer told Access Hollywood at the time, "We are going together! It's so fun. It's going to be the best. It like, kind of Prom fashion." 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Beyonce and Jay Z, 2015

Beyoncé and Jay Z showed up fashionably late to the 2015 Met Gala, but although people were worried she'd never make the big event—including her stylist Kevin Ntoi—it was worth the wait. The "Crazy in Love" singer arrived in a glittery Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy gown made of nude mesh and multicolored jewels. 

She posted her final looks to Instagram at the time, showing off her shift from wearing black gowns at previous galas to this more daring silhouette.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rihanna, 2015

The singer and Fenty Beauty mogul stunned on the red carpet in this Guo Pei gown for the 2015 Met Gala. The theme of the gala was "China: Through the Looking Glass." And as Rihanna noted in a 2020 interview with Access, even fashion icons can get pre-show jitters.

"I remember being so scared to get out of that car because I felt like, ‘I'm doing too much,'" she recalled to the outlet. "I was driving past the red carpet, and I was just seeing, like, gowns, and I was like, 'Oh my god, like, I'm a clown. People are going to laugh at me. This is, like, too much.' I thought that. I circled, like, three times, I'm not even joking. And finally, I was like, ‘Whatever, let's go. Let's just go....' I don't regret it.' 

The internet was buzzing over her incredible look. And while the gown also inspired a number of memes, Rihanna could laugh at those, too.

"The frying pan with the egg," she added, "legendary."

