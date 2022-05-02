Will Smith’s Stand-Up Comedy Series Was Canceled—But Not For The Reason You Think

Will Smith is down another job.
This Joka, the Roku stand-up comedy series that he executive produces, will not return for a second season, according to Deadline. And, per the publication, Will's slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars had nothing to do with the decision.
The show brought together up-and-coming and established comedians to talk about the art of stand-up. The first season featured appearances from comedians such as Punkie Johnson, Demi Adejuyigbe and Baron Vaughn. Shot in Las Vegas, the series also featured one-on-one conversations between Will and the comedians.
The show's cancelation is a bit more complicated than it may appear. According to Deadline, the option to renew the series lapsed before Roku launched the show. Apparently, the streamer was unable to gauge viewership before they had to make a decision, so a second season was unlikely in the first place.
Unfortunately for Will, this is the latest project to get the axe following his controversial Oscars incident, which he has since apologized for. Deadline also reports that Netflix will not move forward with Will's stand-up special, which was announced in 2021. The special had not yet been filmed.
In addition, Netflix backed away from Fast and Loose, a film that Will was set to star in, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A National Geographic nature program featuring Will has also been abandoned, according to Bloomberg.
Despite some professional turmoil, Will made his first public appearance post-Oscars in Mumbai, India on April 23. The actor was seen taking photos with fans in a private airfield.
