Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expected to host the 2022 Met Gala to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

The biggest red carpet fashion event of the year has arrived!

In case you didn't already guess, the 2022 Met Gala is here where Hollywood's biggest stars will attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, a black-tie extravaganza held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute.

Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are set to co-host the star-studded event with Vogue's Anna Wintour serving as one of the honorary chairs.

Guests are asked to follow a dress code of "gilded glamour" themed to this year's exhibition. This year's show is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," part two of a yearlong extravaganza about the relevancy and power of American Fashion. 

Pop culture fans will be keeping their eyes out for a variety of stars including Sophie Turner, Harry Styles, Vanessa Hudgens, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry and many more.

And once the stars debut their awe-worthy looks on the red carpet, the real party begins. Posting on social media has been banned inside the event, which includes cocktail, dinner, entertainment and hopefully some good gossip.

Keep reading to see what your favorite stars are wearing for a fabulous night out. From bright and bold accessories to head-turning gowns, you don't want to miss these head-to-toe looks.  

John Shearer/Getty Images
Chloe Kim

In Giambattista Valli Couture

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

     

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Nyjah Huston

    

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Ashley Park

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Mindy Kaling

     

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

In Tommy Hilfiger

John Shearer/Getty Images
Venus Williams

In Chloé

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Camila Cabello

In Atelier Prabal Gurung

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Amber Valletta

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lin-Manuel Miranda

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Evan Mock

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Anderson .Paak

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Joan Smalls

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Amy Schumer

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Janelle Monae

In Ralph Lauren and Delfina Delettrez

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ashton Sanders

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Maude Apatow

In Miu Miu

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Jordan Roth

In Thom Browne

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Leslie Odom Jr.

  

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Camila Mendes

In Ami

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves

In Prada 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kaia Gerber

In Alexander McQueen

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Austin Butler

In Prada

John Shearer/Getty Images
Priscilla Presley

In Prada

John Shearer/Getty Images
Isabelle Boemeke

.   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Caroline Wozniacki

In Christian Siriano

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ryan Reynolds

In Omega watch

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Tommy Dorfman

In Christopher Kane

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Paapa Essiedu

    

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Janicza Bravo

In Schiaparelli

