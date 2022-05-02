Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Met Gala Cutest Couples: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky, The Biebers & More!

The biggest red carpet fashion event of the year has arrived!

In case you didn't already guess, the 2022 Met Gala is here where Hollywood's biggest stars will attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, a black-tie extravaganza held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute.

Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are set to co-host the star-studded event with Vogue's Anna Wintour serving as one of the honorary chairs.

Guests are asked to follow a dress code of "gilded glamour" themed to this year's exhibition. This year's show is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," part two of a yearlong extravaganza about the relevancy and power of American Fashion.

Pop culture fans will be keeping their eyes out for a variety of stars including Sophie Turner, Harry Styles, Vanessa Hudgens, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry and many more.

And once the stars debut their awe-worthy looks on the red carpet, the real party begins. Posting on social media has been banned inside the event, which includes cocktail, dinner, entertainment and hopefully some good gossip.