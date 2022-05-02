2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expected to host the 2022 Met Gala to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

By Mike Vulpo May 02, 2022 10:05 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetMet GalaCelebrities
Watch: Met Gala Cutest Couples: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky, The Biebers & More!

The biggest red carpet fashion event of the year has arrived!

In case you didn't already guess, the 2022 Met Gala is here where Hollywood's biggest stars will attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, a black-tie extravaganza held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute.

Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are set to co-host the star-studded event with Vogue's Anna Wintour serving as one of the honorary chairs.

Guests are asked to follow a dress code of "gilded glamour" themed to this year's exhibition. This year's show is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," part two of a yearlong extravaganza about the relevancy and power of American Fashion. 

Pop culture fans will be keeping their eyes out for a variety of stars including Sophie Turner, Harry Styles, Vanessa Hudgens, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry and many more.

And once the stars debut their awe-worthy looks on the red carpet, the real party begins. Posting on social media has been banned inside the event, which includes cocktail, dinner, entertainment and hopefully some good gossip.

photos
Most Unforgettable Met Gala Moments of All Time

Keep reading to see what your favorite stars are wearing for a fabulous night out. From bright and bold accessories to head-turning gowns, you don't want to miss these head-to-toe looks.  

John Shearer/Getty Images
Caroline Wozniacki

In Christian Siriano

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ryan Reynolds

In Omega watch

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Tommy Dorfman

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Paapa Essiedu

    

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Janicza Bravo

In Schiaparelli

John Shearer/Getty Images
Tom Ford

In Tom Ford

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Eaddy Kiernan

In Markarian

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Autumn de Wilde

     

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Amirah Kassem

    

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Blake Lively

In Versace 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Emma Chamberlain

In Louis Vuitton with Cartier jewelry

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Vanessa Hudgens

In Moschino

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
La La Anthony

In LaQuan Smith

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Anna Wintour

In Chanel 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Bee Carrozzini

In Alexander McQueen

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Lisa Love

In Libertine

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Wendi Murdoch

In Giambattista Valli Couture

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Hamish Bowles

In Louis Vuitton

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Fabiola Beracasa

In Giambattista Valli Couture

Trending Stories

1

See All the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

Emma Chamberlain Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair at 2022 Met Gala

3

Jimmy Kimmel Has COVID: Find Out His Late Night Replacement

4

Naomi Judd Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame After Her Death

5

Josh Flagg Confirms He’s Dating Real Estate Agent Andrew Beyer

Latest News

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Met Gala Looks Will Have You Saying XOXO

See the Moment Blake Lively's Stunning Met Gala 2022 Gown Was Revealed

Ulta Apologizes for Email That Seemingly References Kate Spade's Death

Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's New Iron Chef

Exclusive

Matthew Goode Unpacks His Transformation for The Offer

Find Out Why Will Smith's Roku Series Has Been Canceled

See All the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion Looks