Emma Chamberlain Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair at 2022 Met Gala

Do blondes really have more fun at the Met Gala? Ask Emma Chamberlain.

The social media star had the crowd doing a double take when she showed up to the 2022 event on May 2 with a platinum blonde bob hairstyle.

"I was in the salon yesterday for 7 hours and it was very worth it," she told LIVE from E! "I love being blonde. I thought it would really compliment this look."

Along with her shocking new 'do, Emma wowed on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC wearing a custom two-piece look by Louis Vuitton, which included a yellow, puff-sleeve crop top and tiara. The 21-year-old, who is an ambassador for the French fashion house, was perfectly on theme for the Met's "Gilded Glamour," dress code—which takes inspiration from New York's Gilded Age, the period between 1870 and 1890.

"I think it's just an experience," she said of creating her look for the big night. "It's like a project—the outfit, the look and the jewelry and the hair."

She added, "It's like you are creating a piece of art on yourself."