2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Gigi Hadid, Tiffany Haddish, Katy Perry, and More Stars Have Shoes From This Affordable AAPI-Owned Brand

Gigi Hadid, Katy Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Kelly Rowland, Sofia Richie, Emily Ratajkowski, and Madison Beer have budget-friendly shoes and bags from Charles & Keith.

By Marenah Dobin May 02, 2022 9:19 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleKaty PerryKelly RowlandShoppingGigi HadidEmily RatajkowskiSofia RichieShop With E!Tiffany HaddishShop Affordable FindsShop FashionCelebrity Shopping
E-comm: Celebs in Charles & Keith ShoesNotorious P.A.P. / BACKGRID, Michael Rozman/ Warner Bros., Gotham/GC Images, SplashNews.com,

We included these products worn by Gigi Hadid, Katy Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Kelly Rowland, Sofia Richie, Emily Ratajkowski, Madison Beer, and Amber Stevens West because we think you'll like them at these prices. Some of the products are from Kenya's brand Kenya Moore Haircare. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. 

If you love looking at celebrity outfits and you want to emulate those styles, price can be an obstacle. That's why it's so nice to see celebrities rocking affordable pieces. Gigi Hadid, Tiffany Haddish, Katy Perry, Sofia Richie, Kelly Rowland, Emily Ratajkowski, Madison Beer, and Amber Stevens West are just some of the stars who have been spotted wearing Charles & Keith. 

The celebrity-worn, AAPI-owned brand has incredibly fashionable shoes, bags, jewelry, and accessories at an accessible price point with a focus on sustainability. If Gigi Hadid inspired you to wear some chunky loafers, Charles & Keith has you covered with this affordable pair. If you've been eying those two-toned heels that Tiffany Haddish wore on The Ellen Show, they're just $83. And, that white puffy bag that Katy Perry carried is just $56

Here are some of must-shop styles from Charles & Keith that will get you on the best dressed list.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, SplashNews.com, Javier Bragado/Redferns
read
Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, Emma Roberts & More Celebs Have Been Spotted In This Free People Jacket

Charles & Keith Shoes

Trending Stories

1

See All the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

See the Moment Blake Lively's Stunning Met Gala 2022 Gown Was Revealed

3

Naomi Judd Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame After Her Death

Charles & Keith Perline Chunky Penny Loafers

These bring a modern edge to your classic loafers. This chunky, platform heel is hard to resist. You can pair these with anything. They're also available in brown.

$73
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Lucile Platform Calf Boots

Go bold with these celeb-worn, platform boots, which also come in blue. The coolest part about these shoes? You can separate the pieces to wear them as sandals and socks. $69 for shoes you can wear all year long? Yep, that's an instant "add to cart."

$69
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Patent Leather Slingback Stiletto Pumps

Step up your style with these two-tone stiletto pumps. There are three stunning color combinations to choose from. 

$83
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Metallic Accent Denim Loafer Mules

These effortlessly stylish denim loafers are the perfect addition to your closet. You can also get these in black or white.

$53
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Alma Strappy Knotted Thong Sandals

Looking for a fun pop of color? These strappy orange sandals are just what you need for summer. They're also available in a beautiful blue, and if you want to opt for a more classic look, they come in black and white too.

$56
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Beaded Chain-Link Linen & Grosgrain Slingback Mary Janes

Your old Mary Janes will be jealous of this pearl-adorned pair, which is available in two additional colorways.

$56
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Metallic Accent Slingback Pumps

These slingbacks are the epitome of a modern classic. These pointed-toe shoes have a metallic accent that are the perfect upgrade to any ensemble. You can also get these in black or a cream tweed. 

$53
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Cut-Out Strap Heeled Mule Pumps

These two-tone pumps go with everything in your wardrobe. Wear them to the office, to brunch, or out for drinks with friends.

$53
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Cut-Out Strap Flat Mule Pumps

If you adore that two-tone look, but you prefer flats, check these out. 

$53
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Woven Buckle Slingback Heeled Pumps

If you're looking for elegance, you found it with these buckle-adorned pumps. You can also get these in black or white.

$53
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Lace & Mesh Embellished-Buckle Mules

These lace and mesh mules are a great go-to shoe for wedding season. You can also wear them in green or black.

$53
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Perline Beaded Platform Loafers

Are you obsessed with the pearlcore trend? You need these platform loafers in your wardrobe.

$83
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Asymmetric Strap Chrome Heel Mules

Showcase your individuality with these geometric heels. This uniquely shaped heel is a guaranteed compliment-getter and it's easy to walk on. You can also get these in white.

$49
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Pleated Sculptural Heel Sandals

Refresh your shoe selection with these unique, slanted heels. They're also available in three other colors.

$73
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Gabine Buckled Leather Mules

A buckled leather mule is a true wardrobe staple. 

$73
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Gabine Buckled Leather Loafer Mules?

These shoes have polish with that buckle and incredible comfort with this slip-on silhouette. 

$93
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Gabine Buckled Leather Slides

Build a whole wardrobe full of buckled shoes with these fashionable and cozy slides

$83
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Puffy Flatform Slide Sandals

Take comfort to the next level with these puffy, platform slides.

$53
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Bags

Charles & Keith Arch Wrinkled-Effect Puffy Bag

Elevate your street style look with one of these puffy bags. They're available in two sizes with many color options. 

$56
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Shalia Large Double Handle Tote Bag

If you don't like to travel light, but you still want to travel chic, this double handle bag is a great purchase. You can hold it by the handle or wear the longer strap on your shoulder so you can go hands-free. This style comes in five colors.

$93
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Quilted Circle Bag

This quilted bag looks expensive, but it's actually quite affordable. Go for a classic vibe and rock the ivory or black. Or you can switch things up with a beautiful light green bag.

$63
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Tweed Drawstring Bucket Bag

How darling is this tweed bag? This blue denim color is stunning, but that's not the only beautiful color option with this one.

$73
Charles & Keith

If you're looking for more celebrity-inspired shoe shopping, check out these sneakers that Reese Witherspoon, Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, and Joe Jonas have.

Trending Stories

1

See All the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

See the Moment Blake Lively's Stunning Met Gala 2022 Gown Was Revealed

3

Naomi Judd Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame After Her Death

4

Josh Flagg Confirms He’s Dating Real Estate Agent Andrew Beyer

5

Jimmy Kimmel Has COVID: Find Out His Late Night Replacement

Latest News

These Top-Rated Small Appliances on Amazon Make Great Graduation Gifts

We Dare You Not to Fan Out Over Kacey Musgraves' 2022 Met Gala Look

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Met Gala Looks Will Have You Saying XOXO

See the Moment Blake Lively's Stunning Met Gala 2022 Gown Was Revealed

Ulta Apologizes for Email That Seemingly References Kate Spade's Death

Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's New Iron Chef

Exclusive

Matthew Goode Unpacks His Transformation for The Offer