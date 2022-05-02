TikTokers Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett Confirm Break Up

TikTokers Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett are no longer in sync.
On May 2, Nessa, 19, confirmed rumors that she and Jaden, 21, had split after more than a year of dating.
"last month we broke up to take time to focus on our own careers & mental health," she shared in a joint statement to her Instagram Story. "please don't send hate or make assumptions. we would like to heal privately and hope you all can respect that. we love you all so much."
Nessa's post comes just days after fans noticed that the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, on April 28, Jaden refuted the rumors on his Instagram Story, writing, "Just so everyone is clear I didn't unfollow anyone. I definitely don't handle things online."
"Life isn't what it seems," he added. "Sad to see things roll out like they are but I don't want this."
A day before that, Nessa shared a TikTok video, set to Sufjan Stevens' 2015 song "Fourth of July," of herself appearing to cry in bed. The "Dying on the Inside" singer turned off the comments to the post.
Nessa and Jaden were first romantically linked in February 2021 after releasing their song "la di die." Last June, Jaden confirmed that he and Nessa were dating during a joint radio interview with Audacy host Kevan Kenney.
And this past January, Nessa told Seventeen that she and Jaden had moved in together, adding that the energy in the house was "insane" after they finished setting up their studio.
"It's so crazy because every now and then, we'll go up to each other and we'll be like, 'Babe, I have this idea,'" she continued. "And then we'll sing each other the lyrics and see if the other thinks it's cool. It's like we're each other's tests."