TikTokers Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett Confirm Break Up

TikTokers Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett are no longer in sync.

On May 2, Nessa, 19, confirmed rumors that she and Jaden, 21, had split after more than a year of dating.

"last month we broke up to take time to focus on our own careers & mental health," she shared in a joint statement to her Instagram Story. "please don't send hate or make assumptions. we would like to heal privately and hope you all can respect that. we love you all so much."

Nessa's post comes just days after fans noticed that the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, on April 28, Jaden refuted the rumors on his Instagram Story, writing, "Just so everyone is clear I didn't unfollow anyone. I definitely don't handle things online."

"Life isn't what it seems," he added. "Sad to see things roll out like they are but I don't want this."