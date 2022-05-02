A New Masked Singer Series Is Getting a Eurovision Twist

The Masked Singer is going global!

The singing competition series, in which mysterious celebrities perform in outrageous costumes, is launching an international version where contestants from versions of the show from around the world will battle for supremacy, tentatively titled One World, One Masked Singer, according to Variety.

The Masked Singer launched in South Korea in 2015, with the U.S. version premiering in 2019. The franchise has spawned 54 different versions all over the world, including countries like Greece, Kazakhstan, Romania, Ukraine and Vietnam.

Currently in its seventh season, the American version of The Masked Singer has featured winners like T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes and Nick Lachey. Participating countries will be announced at a later date. It's probably safe to assume that Rudy Giuliani won't be returning to represent the United States.

Joss Stone and Natalie Imbruglia are past winners of The Masked Singer U.K., Cody Simpson won The Masked Singer Australia in 2019 and actress Paz Vega won The Masked Singer Spain in 2020.