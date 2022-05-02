A New Masked Singer Series Is Getting a Eurovision Twist

The Masked Singer is going global!
The singing competition series, in which mysterious celebrities perform in outrageous costumes, is launching an international version where contestants from versions of the show from around the world will battle for supremacy, tentatively titled One World, One Masked Singer, according to Variety.
The Masked Singer launched in South Korea in 2015, with the U.S. version premiering in 2019. The franchise has spawned 54 different versions all over the world, including countries like Greece, Kazakhstan, Romania, Ukraine and Vietnam.
Currently in its seventh season, the American version of The Masked Singer has featured winners like T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes and Nick Lachey. Participating countries will be announced at a later date. It's probably safe to assume that Rudy Giuliani won't be returning to represent the United States.
Joss Stone and Natalie Imbruglia are past winners of The Masked Singer U.K., Cody Simpson won The Masked Singer Australia in 2019 and actress Paz Vega won The Masked Singer Spain in 2020.
"This project has been a dream of mine since I realized that The Masked Singer was going to be a global phenomenon following the success of the format in the U.S.," U.S. Masked Singer executive producer Craig Plestis said in a statement. "I cannot wait to gather together delegates from each and every one, in brand new costumes, for an epic competition series to air across the planet in each Masked Singer territory."
If the format sounds a little familiar, you're not alone!
The competition is similar to Eurovision, the over-the-top international songwriting contest featuring artists representing primarily European countries. In February, it was announced that Russia would be banned from the 2022 Eurovision competition. There's no word on whether or not The Masked Singer Russia might face the same consequences.
The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Turin, Italy across three nights—May 10, 12 and 14—and can be streamed exclusively on Peacock in the United States.
While we wait on the international showdown, you can watch the seventh season of The Masked Singer when it airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.