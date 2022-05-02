See the Moment Olivia Wilde Was Served Jason Sudeikis Custody Papers Onstage at CinemaCon

While onstage at CinemaCon to promote her new film, Don't Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde was served custody papers from Jason Sudeikis on April 26. See a video of the awkward moment.

By Gabrielle Chung May 02, 2022 8:32 PMTags
LegalOlivia WildeCouplesCelebritiesJason Sudeikis
Watch: See Olivia Wilde Receive a Confidential Envelope While on Stage

Video of Olivia Wilde being served custody papers from Jason Sudeikis has surfaced.

On April 26, the actress-director was delivering a presentation for her upcoming movie, Don't Worry Darling, at CinemaCon in Las Vegas when an unidentified woman stepped to the stage with a manila envelope labeled "personal and confidential." A source later told E! News that the mysterious package contained custody papers from Wilde's ex, with whom she shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.

In footage captured from the event, Olivia was seen in the middle of her speech when she stopped to pick up the envelope from the edge of the stage.

"I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want. Not just material, tangible things—like a beautiful house, perfect weather and gorgeous cars," she said, before abruptly pausing her presentation. She then asked the woman, who was standing offscreen, "Is this for me?"

photos
Olivia Wilde's Best Looks

With the envelope in her hand, the 38-year-old made a comment about its "very mysterious" nature and told the crowd, "I'm gonna open it now because it feels timely. Is this a script?"

After taking out a stack of paper and reading its top page, Olivia said, "Okay. Got it. Thank you."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for for CinemaCon

Without a missing a beat, she resumed her presentation, asking the audience to picture "the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful."

The filmmaker added, "What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what's right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that's designed to serve you? That's the big question at the center of Don't Worry Darling."

Following the incident, a source told E! News that the custody papers were related to the jurisdiction of Olivia and Jason's children, and the Ted Lasso actor had "no prior knowledge" about when or how the documents were going to be handed to his ex.

The source continued of Jason, 46, "He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

Trending Stories

1

Jimmy Kimmel Has COVID: Find Out His Late Night Replacement

2

Josh Flagg Confirms He’s Dating Real Estate Agent Andrew Beyer

3

Naomi Judd Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame After Her Death

CinemaCon officials were also taken aback by the unscripted interruption. Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon LLC, told E! News in a statement, "We have never in the history of the convention had an incident where a delegate has approached the stage who was not authorized to be there. In light of this incident, we are reevaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all our attendees."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

E! News confirmed in November 2020 that Olivia and Jason had ended their seven-year engagement after almost a decade together.

The following year, a second source told E! News the former couple's co-parenting relationship was a "work in progress," adding that the family unit was "very important" to Olivia.

"She wants to make co-parenting work and will do what it takes," the second insider shared. "She tries to just keep the peace. She knows she is a great mom and will always do what's best for her kids."

Trending Stories

1

Jimmy Kimmel Has COVID: Find Out His Late Night Replacement

2

Josh Flagg Confirms He’s Dating Real Estate Agent Andrew Beyer

3

Naomi Judd Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame After Her Death

4

Here's Your Guide to Elon Musk's Complicated Family Tree

5

See Sylvester Stallone as Mob Boss "The General" in New Show

Latest News

Gigi Hadid and More Stars Have Shoes From This Affordable AAPI Brand

TikTokers Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett Confirm Break Up

A New Masked Singer Series Is Getting a Eurovision Twist

Jimmy Kimmel Has COVID: Find Out His Late Night Replacement

See the Moment Olivia Wilde Was Served Jason Sudeikis Custody Papers

Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky at His First Performance Since Arrest

See How Your Favorite Stars Are Getting Ready for the 2022 Met Gala