See the Moment Olivia Wilde Was Served Jason Sudeikis Custody Papers Onstage at CinemaCon

Watch : See Olivia Wilde Receive a Confidential Envelope While on Stage

Video of Olivia Wilde being served custody papers from Jason Sudeikis has surfaced.

On April 26, the actress-director was delivering a presentation for her upcoming movie, Don't Worry Darling, at CinemaCon in Las Vegas when an unidentified woman stepped to the stage with a manila envelope labeled "personal and confidential." A source later told E! News that the mysterious package contained custody papers from Wilde's ex, with whom she shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.

In footage captured from the event, Olivia was seen in the middle of her speech when she stopped to pick up the envelope from the edge of the stage.

"I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want. Not just material, tangible things—like a beautiful house, perfect weather and gorgeous cars," she said, before abruptly pausing her presentation. She then asked the woman, who was standing offscreen, "Is this for me?"