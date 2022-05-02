Pregnant Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky at His First Performance Since Arrest

A$AP Rocky performed at The Smoker’s Club Fest 2022 in Southern California on April 30. And in the audience? Rihanna, of course showing her support before the 2022 Met Gala.

Watch: See Rihanna Dance at A$AP Rocky's 1st Show Since Arrest

A$AP Rocky is ready to get back to the music.
 
Less than two weeks after his arrest at LAX airport in Los Angeles, the rapper returned to the stage to perform at the 2022 Smoker's Club Fest at Glen Helen Amphitheater in Southern California on April 30.
 
There, Rocky got the crowd on its feet as he played fan favorites such as "Praise the Lord", "L$D" and "Yamborghini High."
 
During Rocky's set, which featured pyro and flamethrowers, fans spotted his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna watching from the side stage. In fact, the "Umbrella" singer couldn't help but dance along to one of the rapper's bangers in the middle of the concert.
 
Kid Cudi, Playboi Carti, Schoolboy Q, Wiz Khalifa and Larry June also performed during the festival, which included art installations, a vendor village and many more activities for guests.
 
Rocky's big show comes after he found himself in some legal trouble on April 20.

According to NBC News, who cited multiple law enforcement sources, Los Angeles Police Department, with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations team, arrested the 33-year-old. The arrest was in connection with a 2021 shooting.

Sydney Gawlik/Smoker's Club Fest

The outlet reported that Rocky, who was born Rakim Mayers, had been "under investigation" for an incident that occurred in California last November. According to police reports obtained by NBC News, the shooting victim, who survived, told police that Rocky, while accompanied with two other people, allegedly "approached him with a handgun on the street," adding that Rocky "shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand." 

Rocky was released from jail less than three hours after posting bond at $550,000. His next court date is set for Aug. 17 and his attorneys have not publicly commented on the arrest.
 
While some fans wondered if Rocky's arrest would have an impact on his relationship with Rihanna, all signs point to a couple on a united front. In addition to this weekend's concert, the pair recently stepped out for dinner together.

And of course all eyes will be on the 2022 Met Gala in New York City where fans are speculating that Rihanna and Rocky could make another joint appearance.

Be on the lookout for a couple shining bright like a diamond. 

 

