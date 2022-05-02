See How Your Favorite Stars Are Getting Ready for the 2022 Met Gala

Ahead of the highly anticipated 2022 Met Gala on May 2, a few of the star-studded night's attendees—including Kerry Washington, Ciara and Lily Aldridge—shared a peek at their pre-party routine.

It's understandable that fashion's biggest night takes a little extra prep time.
 
Hours before the official start of the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, a few celebs set to attend the star-studded night—including Kerry Washington, Ciara and Lily Aldridge—were already giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their unique getting-ready process. This year's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" has a dress code of "Gilded Glamour," so it's no surprise that stars wanted to make sure they looked as good as gold

Washington and gold medalist Eileen Gu were among the stars who revealed that pre-gala prep involves exercise. Meanwhile, Aldridge and actress Eiza Gonzalez put a little extra care into their skin care regimen to guarantee a gala glow.
 
Other stars offered a quick preview of their ensembles—or at least their reaction to them: Alicia Keys, who posted a quick video of herself gasping at the sight of her black-and-silver-detailed Ralph Lauren dress.

For more of an inside look at your favorite stars getting ready, keep reading:

Gabrielle Union

Simply stunning! Gabrielle Union shared an up-close-and-personal look while she got glammed up for the gala.

Lily James

Ahead of the 2022 Met Gala, the Pam & Tommy star gave fans a look at her luxurious skin care routine, which included a brightening mask.

Eiza Gonzalez

The actress showed off her skin care process for that gala glow.

Eileen Gu

The gold medalist shared a peek at her fitness routine just a few hours beforehand.

Derek Blasberg

The journalist and fashion editor gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his Met Gala prep.

Shalom Harlow

The Canadian supermodel showed off her flawless skin before the star-studded night.

Kerry Washington

The actress showed fans that her pre-party routine included a little bit of exercise.

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge's prep process included a little skin care.

Ciara

Ciara showed fans she knows how to get the party started hours before the gala's official start, with the singer proving her 1, 2 step was enough of a workout.

Iris Law

The 21-year-old model, whose parents are Jude Law and Sadie Frost, took a quick flick before the festivities.

Venus Williams

No pain, no gain! The tennis champ showed off her early-bird pre-party workout routine.

Alicia Keys

The singer shared her unbelievable reaction to seeing her ensemble for the star-studded night.

