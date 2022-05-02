See How Your Favorite Stars Are Getting Ready for the 2022 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala Cutest Couples: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky, The Biebers & More!

It's understandable that fashion's biggest night takes a little extra prep time.



Hours before the official start of the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, a few celebs set to attend the star-studded night—including Kerry Washington, Ciara and Lily Aldridge—were already giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their unique getting-ready process. This year's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" has a dress code of "Gilded Glamour," so it's no surprise that stars wanted to make sure they looked as good as gold.

Washington and gold medalist Eileen Gu were among the stars who revealed that pre-gala prep involves exercise. Meanwhile, Aldridge and actress Eiza Gonzalez put a little extra care into their skin care regimen to guarantee a gala glow.



Other stars offered a quick preview of their ensembles—or at least their reaction to them: Alicia Keys, who posted a quick video of herself gasping at the sight of her black-and-silver-detailed Ralph Lauren dress.