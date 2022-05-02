You Won’t Believe Which Bling Empire Star Works for Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim

Watch : Netflix's Selling Sunset, RHONJ Reunion & Naked and Afraid

Our favorite worlds are colliding.

Bling Empire fan favorite and fashion obsessive Kane Lim is an employee at Jason Oppenheim's brokerage—so does that mean there's a Selling Sunset crossover about to happen?

The Oppenheim website describes Kane as "an experienced Real Estate Developer and agent [who has] sold three properties in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice Beach" and "has recently focused his attention on Residential projects and Commercial properties in Asia."

His Oppenheim Group profiles continues, "Kane takes pride in his interpersonal skills and his ability to know what the wants and needs of buyers and sellers are. He possesses an innate understanding of market trends and enjoys the challenges and rewards of real estate transactions." The website does not mention how long Kane has been working for the agency.

This is what our Netflix collab dreams are made of—though fans are understandably surprised by the news.