Trixie Mattel Has Us Gagged With Trailer For Discovery+ Series Trixie Motel

Trixie Mattel is going to have to drag guests out of their motel rooms, they're that chic.
The drag queen, whose real name is Brian Firkus, is set to take viewers behind the scenes of the recent renovation she undertook to create the "gaggiest, most iconic motel that has ever existed" in the Discovery+ series Trixie Motel. Available to stream on the platform beginning June 3, the eight episode series will detail Trixie and partner David Silver's efforts to bring the mid-century modern Palm Springs motel up to their standards.
But after splashing out $2 million on the investment property, the couple tries to save some money by bringing in their friends, including Lisa Vanderpump, Zooey Deschanel, Iggy Azalea, Orville Peck and more. And it wouldn't be a true Trixie Mattel production without the one and only Katya Zamolodchikova, a.k.a. Brian McCook.
While fans have to wait for the premiere of Trixie Motel to see the full reveal, the drag queen gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of the premises and we've got one word to describe it: Pink!
And this is just the beginning of Trixie's travel enterprise. In addition to the seven room motel, the drag queen aspires to do so much more. "I'd love to open other motels and have those Trixie Motels reflect wherever they are," Brian told Entertainment Weekly. "They'd match the vibe. The Trixie Motel Palm Springs is very California, very desert, so maybe one in Nashville that's a little more yee-haw that's aimed at bachelorettes, or one in Florida that's like a true vacation bungalow.
But Trixie isn't ready to break ground on another place just yet. They're still putting the finishing touches on Trixie Motel, with Brian joking, "it's not show-ready. It's not in drag."
After all, this isn't just any motel. "If a drag queen owns it, you can't exactly make it the Kimpton," he explained. "You need to go bigger."
It was a major task for the drag queen to take on, especially since this isn't her only business venture. Trixie continues to perform with Katya on World of Wonder's YouTube show UNHhhh and their Bald and Beautiful podcast tour, in addition to running Trixie Cosmetics.
But at the end of the day, juggling all the different roles was worth it: "I got emotional because it was like seeing into the future," Brian said. "We thought of something brilliant, we pursued it, and this is going to be the most lit thing that's ever existed."