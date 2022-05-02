Trixie Mattel Has Us Gagged With Trailer For Discovery+ Series Trixie Motel

Trixie Mattel recruited Lisa Vanderpump, Iggy Azalea and, of course, Katya to help her prepare her Palm Springs hotel for guests in the Discovery+ series Trixie Motel.

By Cydney Contreras May 02, 2022 7:52 PMTags
TVTravelCelebrities
Watch: Trixie Mattel Confused Iggy Azalea for a Drag Queen

Trixie Mattel is going to have to drag guests out of their motel rooms, they're that chic.

The drag queen, whose real name is Brian Firkus, is set to take viewers behind the scenes of the recent renovation she undertook to create the "gaggiest, most iconic motel that has ever existed" in the Discovery+ series Trixie Motel. Available to stream on the platform beginning June 3, the eight episode series will detail Trixie and partner David Silver's efforts to bring the mid-century modern Palm Springs motel up to their standards.

But after splashing out $2 million on the investment property, the couple tries to save some money by bringing in their friends, including Lisa Vanderpump, Zooey DeschanelIggy AzaleaOrville Peck and more. And it wouldn't be a true Trixie Mattel production without the one and only Katya Zamolodchikova, a.k.a. Brian McCook.

While fans have to wait for the premiere of Trixie Motel to see the full reveal, the drag queen gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of the premises and we've got one word to describe it: Pink!

photos
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7: Meet the Cast

And this is just the beginning of Trixie's travel enterprise. In addition to the seven room motel, the drag queen aspires to do so much more. "I'd love to open other motels and have those Trixie Motels reflect wherever they are," Brian told Entertainment Weekly. "They'd match the vibe. The Trixie Motel Palm Springs is very California, very desert, so maybe one in Nashville that's a little more yee-haw that's aimed at bachelorettes, or one in Florida that's like a true vacation bungalow.

Trending Stories

1

See How Your Favorite Stars Are Getting Ready for the 2022 Met Gala

2

See Sylvester Stallone as Mob Boss "The General" in New Show

3

Original Queer Eye Star Announces Retirement From TV

But Trixie isn't ready to break ground on another place just yet. They're still putting the finishing touches on Trixie Motel, with Brian joking, "it's not show-ready. It's not in drag."

After all, this isn't just any motel. "If a drag queen owns it, you can't exactly make it the Kimpton," he explained. "You need to go bigger."

Gabriel Gastelum

It was a major task for the drag queen to take on, especially since this isn't her only business venture. Trixie continues to perform with Katya on World of Wonder's YouTube show UNHhhh and their Bald and Beautiful podcast tour, in addition to running Trixie Cosmetics.

But at the end of the day, juggling all the different roles was worth it: "I got emotional because it was like seeing into the future," Brian said. "We thought of something brilliant, we pursued it, and this is going to be the most lit thing that's ever existed."

Trending Stories

1

See Sylvester Stallone as Mob Boss "The General" in New Show

2

Josh Flagg Confirms He’s Dating Real Estate Agent Andrew Beyer

3

See How Your Favorite Stars Are Getting Ready for the 2022 Met Gala

4

Naomi Judd Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame After Her Death

5

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh Heat Up Don't Worry Darling Trailer

Latest News

See the Moment Olivia Wilde Was Served Jason Sudeikis Custody Papers

Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky at His First Performance Since Arrest

See How Your Favorite Stars Are Getting Ready for the 2022 Met Gala

This Bling Empire Star Works for Jason Oppenheim

Trixie Mattel Gives First Look at Palm Springs Motel in Show Trailer

Summer House Season 6 Reunion Trailer Reveals a Shocking Hookup

13 Crystals and Accessories to Navigate May 15's Total Lunar Eclipse