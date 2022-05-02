Summer House's Season 6 Reunion Trailer Reveals a Shocking Hookup & More Austen Kroll Drama

Watch : VH1's Unfaithful, Summer House & Queen of Versailles

Season six of Summer House may be almost over, but the drama is just heating up.

Bravo host Andy Cohen and the cast of the hit reality series are ready to break it all down on the show's two-part reunion—which begins May 9—and the first look trailer promises lots of must-see moments and bombshell revelations.

The trailer's biggest surprise comes from Ciara Miller, who was wrapped up in drama with Lindsay Hubbard throughout the season regarding their feelings toward Winter House co-star Austen Kroll. Given that she seemed more upset at Hubbard and the rest of cast about the summer's events, Cohen asks Miller at the reunion, "Why were you more upset with them than Austen?"

She tells the host, "He did get an earful off of camera," which Hubbard follows up with a bombshell question: "Is that when you guys hooked up?"

Stunned, Cohen responds, telling Miller, "I'm super surprised to hear you hooked up with him after all that."