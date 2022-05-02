Bill Gates Says He Would Marry Ex-Wife Melinda Gates "All Over Again"

Almost a year after Bill Gates and Melinda Gates finalized their divorce, the Microsoft co-founder revealed that he “wouldn’t choose to marry someone else.”

Watch: Bill Gates & Melinda Gates Divorcing After 27 Years of Marriage

Bill Gates' divorce from Melinda Gates has not changed the Microsoft co-founder's feelings about marriage.

During a conversation with The Sunday Times published May 1, Bill, 66, reflected on his marriage and divorce from the billionaire philanthropist. 

"Every marriage as the kids leave the house will go through a transition," he told the publication. "Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce. But from my point of view, it was a great marriage. I wouldn't have changed it. You know, I wouldn't choose to marry someone else."

Bill also said that he would "marry Melinda all over again," though he doesn't have any immediate plans to walk down the aisle with anyone soon.

Melinda, 57, and Bill split in August 2021 after 27 years of marriage. Though both parties have kept details surrounding their divorce mostly private, earlier this year, Melinda revealed that infidelity and Bill's meetings with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein played a part in their separation.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Melinda said that she and her ex-husband "worked through some" of his cheating allegations, but there "came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy, and I couldn't trust what we had."

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-chairs have remained amicable as they continue their charitable work.

"We have a, you know, super important, complex, close relationship where we've chosen to work together," the tech giant told The Sunday Times. "And I'm very happy that we get to work together."

