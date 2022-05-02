Kate Hudson Reacts to Son Ryder Robinson's Anniversary With Iris Apatow

It's a family affair for Hollywood royalty Iris Apatow and Ryder Robinson, who just celebrated their first anniversary and got some very sweet tributes from their famous folks.

It looks like this relationship has the family stamp of approval. 

Iris Apatow, the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, and Ryder Robinson, the son of Kate Hudson and her ex Chris Robinson, just celebrated their first anniversary.

To mark the milestone, the couple posted tributes on social media. "Happy anniversary my sweet," Iris wrote on Instagram April 30 alongside footage of her and Ryder dancing, kissing and snuggling. In his own photo series, which included a snapshot of the pair sporting matching Tom and Jerry shirts, Ryder wrote, "Happy anniversary my love." Each also wrote "I love u" underneath the other's post. 

Their moms seemed happy for them, too, with Leslie and Kate dropping heart emojis in the comments section. Iris' sister, Maude Apatow, also wrote, "Cuties."

This isn't the first time Iris, 19, and Ryder, 18, have given followers a glimpse into their romance. Just last week, he uploaded some photo booth pics they took at Vanity Fair's Oscars party in March. 

And in February, she posted an image of them wearing matching red string bracelets.

It was on Valentine's Day that the actress and the Oddball Streetwear co-founder made their relationship Instagram official.

And when asked if her parents approved of Ryder during a March interview for her and Leslie's new movie The Bubble, Iris said that they did.

"Yes, of course," she told E! News. "My mom could chaperone a date with me and Ryder because I know she loves him….My whole family loves him, including my sister, the first person to be like, ‘He's the best.'"

