Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Launches Adaptive Collection for People With Limited Mobility

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
For the first time, Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS just dropped a collection with adaptive solutions to the brand's wide range of products. These have that signature SKIMS style with functionality that prioritizes the ease of use for people with limited mobility. The pieces have hook and eye closures at the front of the garments, which make it easier to take the pieces on and off. Additionally, these closures are very discrete, compared to zippers and velcro which may add bulk under clothing.
SKIMS co-founder Jens Grede told Fast Company that they "recognized a gap in the market to offer adaptive solutions that are not only accessible and easy to wear, but that are also extremely comfortable, sleek, and available in an assortment of shades and sizes."
This collection includes a bralette, thong, boyshorts, and briefs in four colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.
Team USA Paralympic Track and Field Athlete Scout bassett explained what makes the SKIMS Adaptive Collection different than the other options that she has tried.
SKIMS Adaptive Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette & Adaptive Fits Everybody Thong
This bralette is made from super soft and stretchy fabric with a hook and eye front closure for increased accessibility while dressing. Additionally, this closure is super discrete, which means it won't be visible through your clothing.
The thong is made from that same soft material. It has those hook and eye closures at each side for added accessibility. The thong and bralette are available in four colors.
SKIMS Adaptive Fits Everybody Boy Short
If you prefer full coverage, go for the Boy Short option. The SKIMS boy shorts have maximum back coverage. This pair has hook and eye closures at both sides to make it easier to get dressed and undressed.
SKIMS Adaptive Fits Everybody Brief
If you want something for everyday wear, the briefs are a great choice. They're incredibly comfortable and they are made with accessibility in mind. They have these closures at the side to make it easier to take the briefs on and off.
