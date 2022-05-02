JoJo Siwa Spotted Holding Hands With Ex-Girlfriend Kylie Prew During Disney Trip

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew just enjoyed a magical trip to Disney World.
The Nickelodeon star, 18, and her ex were seen on rides and holding hands at the Florida-based amusement park in a series of photos posted to Instagram by JoJo's father, Tom Siwa, on May 1. Needless to say, Siwanatorz couldn't get enough of the pics.
"JoJo and Kylie," one follower wrote. "I'm SCREAMING." Added another, "You're about to break the internet Tommy Tuna! Looks like a great time!"
JoJo and Kylie broke up in October after about nine months of dating. JoJo told Us Weekly the split was "tough" but said the two remained on good terms.
"I realized what was making me sad is I felt like I couldn't be friends with Ky anymore," JoJo told the outlet in November. "And then I was like, 'This is dumb.' We started being friends by Snapchatting every day. We're going to go back to being friends."
In March, the Dance Moms alum revealed that she was dating someone but didn't name names. "I am not single and I don't want to mingle," she said on the March 30 episode of the Rachel Uncensored Podcast. "No, I'm a loyal lady."
The following month, JoJo fueled reconciliation rumors by confirming to Extra that she's in a long-distance relationship (Kylie and JoJo were long-distance during their time together.)
"I felt like for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and then I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece," JoJo told the outlet, "like that corner piece that you just needed."
When asked point-blank if she and Kylie are back together, JoJo didn't give an exact answer but said she "will one day."
"I'm not gonna say yes or no," she continued, "but I will say that I should've told her that I'm doing press today and I should've asked her what she wanted me to say."
E! News has reached out to JoJo's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.