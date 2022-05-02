JoJo Siwa Spotted Holding Hands With Ex-Girlfriend Kylie Prew During Disney Trip

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew fueled reconciliation rumors after the Nickelodeon star’s dad shared a series of photos of the duo at Disney World.

By Elyse Dupre May 02, 2022 4:45 PMTags
DisneyCelebritiesJojo Siwa
Watch: JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew Break up After 9 Months Together

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew just enjoyed a magical trip to Disney World.

The Nickelodeon star, 18, and her ex were seen on rides and holding hands at the Florida-based amusement park in a series of photos posted to Instagram by JoJo's father, Tom Siwa, on May 1. Needless to say, Siwanatorz couldn't get enough of the pics. 

"JoJo and Kylie," one follower wrote. "I'm SCREAMING." Added another, "You're about to break the internet Tommy Tuna! Looks like a great time!"

JoJo and Kylie broke up in October after about nine months of dating. JoJo told Us Weekly the split was "tough" but said the two remained on good terms.

"I realized what was making me sad is I felt like I couldn't be friends with Ky anymore," JoJo told the outlet in November. "And then I was like, 'This is dumb.' We started being friends by Snapchatting every day. We're going to go back to being friends."

photos
JoJo Siwa Through the Years

In March, the Dance Moms alum revealed that she was dating someone but didn't name names. "I am not single and I don't want to mingle," she said on the March 30 episode of the Rachel Uncensored Podcast. "No, I'm a loyal lady."

Trending Stories

1

These Met Gala Entrances Will Make Your Jaw Drop

2

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini on Italy Trip With Travis

3

Naomi Judd Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame After Her Death

The following month, JoJo fueled reconciliation rumors by confirming to Extra that she's in a long-distance relationship (Kylie and JoJo were long-distance during their time together.)

"I felt like for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and then I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece," JoJo told the outlet, "like that corner piece that you just needed."

When asked point-blank if she and Kylie are back together, JoJo didn't give an exact answer but said she "will one day." 

"I'm not gonna say yes or no," she continued, "but I will say that I should've told her that I'm doing press today and I should've asked her what she wanted me to say."

E! News has reached out to JoJo's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

Trending Stories

1

These Met Gala Entrances Will Make Your Jaw Drop

2

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini on Italy Trip With Travis

3

Naomi Judd Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame After Her Death

4

Josh Flagg Confirms He’s Dating Real Estate Agent Andrew Beyer

5

Drew Barrymore Apologizes for Remarks on Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Latest News

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh Heat Up Don't Worry Darling Trailer

JoJo Siwa Spotted Holding Hands With Ex Kylie Prew During Disney Trip

Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti Making Laguna Beach Podcast

Drew Barrymore Apologizes for Remarks on Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

See Sylvester Stallone as Mob Boss "The General" in New Show

Our Place Sale: Save 20% On Always Pan & These 14 Kitchen Must-Haves

Exclusive

Paris Hilton Shares an Update on Her Friendship With Lindsay Lohan