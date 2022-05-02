All the Details on Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti's Laguna Beach Podcast

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti are back together again—for a podcast, that is. Here's all the details on their upcoming Laguna Beach rewatch podcast.

By Cydney Contreras May 02, 2022 4:38 PMTags
TVKristin CavallariCelebritiesStephen CollettiPodcasts
Watch: Kristin Cavallari Involved With Tyler Cameron Only for Press!

Dust off your favorite chokers and trucker hats because suddenly it's 2004 again. 

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti are ready to come clean with a soon-to-be-launched Laguna Beach rewatch podcast, currently titled Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen. According to Variety, Dear Media has ordered 40 episodes across two seasons, with the premiere scheduled for this summer.

"Eighteen years later and we're finally ready to revisit Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County," Kristin told Variety. "Stephen and I can't wait to take listeners behind the scenes of what really went down, how it impacted us, and to relive those high-school days—the good, the bad and the ugly."

And Stephen is just as ready to go back to the beginning with his ex-girlfriend by his side: "I haven't seen the series since the show aired and look forward to unpacking a treasure trove of anecdotes for our audience," he said in a separate statement. "Kristin brings the heat and I'll try to keep up… Some things never change."

photos
Kristin Cavallari's Podcast Bombshells: Jay Cutler, Stephen Colletti and Laguna Beach

Dear Media teases that the former couple will be joined on the podcast by other Laguna Beach alums, celebrity guests and MTV insiders who are ready to reveal "salacious, scandalous and sensational behind-the-scenes stories."

Fans can take part in the rewatch too, with Kristin and Stephen answering caller's questions on a hotline—here's hoping we get more answers about their love triangle with Lauren Conrad a.k.a. LC.

Ahead of the premiere, listeners can watch all three seasons of Laguna Beach on Paramount+.

Jesse Grant/WireImage, Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Kohls
Lauren Conrad

Literal LOL at Teen Vogue's Lisa Love telling Lauren, "You'll always be known as the girl who didn't go to Paris." (A line actually lifted from Vogue's Anna Wintour, a 2019 Hills deep dive revealed.) 

More than a decade after that admittedly questionable decision and her subsequent split from Jason Wahler, LC has earned a few more laudatory descriptors: New York Times best-selling author; co-founder of The Little Market, with a mission to empower female artisans worldwide; and, of course, fashion designer, her Kohl's Line LC  Lauren Conrad just the start of her now wide-ranging lifestyle empire. 

Now long past fights outside Les Deux, she married Something Corporate rocker and law school grad William Tell in a 2014 Pinterest wedding of our dreams. In October 2019, their second son, Charlie Wolf Telljoined 4-year-old brother Liam James Tell

Getty Images; Bravo
Kristin Cavallari

Everyone's favorite bad girl went from being a (well-compensated) s--t-stirrer to full-on boss with her successful lifestyle brand, Uncommon James opening its third brick-and-mortar location in Dallas last spring.

Rounding out her growing empire: a Chinese Laundry shoe line and two cookbooks, with True Comfort out in September 2020, a little more than two years after New York Times best-seller True Roots. Teammates for 10 years, she and retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler welcomed sons Camden Jack Cutler, 9, and Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 7, and daughter Saylor James Cutler, 6, before splitting in April 2020

Evan Agostini/Getty Images, Rob Kim/Getty Images for Buzzfeed News
Jason Wahler

The resident bad boy of Laguna Beach and The Hills ran into nothing but trouble after his time on the reality series: drugs, DUIs, fights, arrests…you name it. It wasn't until he appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew Pinksy that he finally cleaned up.

Wahler went on to marry girlfriend Ashley Slack, a relationship he claims is his first sober one, and he and "the most beautiful, loving, kind and caring woman I know" welcomed daughter Delilah Ray in August 2017 and son Wyatt Ragle last June. The founder and owner of Widespread Recovery, he continues to be open about his struggles, both on The Hills: New Beginnings and his YouTube series, JAWS Diaries with Jason & Ashley Wahler

MTV; Getty Images
Stephen Colletti

When he's not giving us new material for our LC-Kristen-Stephen love triangle fan fic, Laguna's resident heartthrob is focused on building a pretty solid acting career. He was a recurring castmember on the CW's One Tree Hill for five seasons and starred as Taylor Swift's love interest in her "White Horse" music video. He also had a temporary gig as an MTV VJ on Total Request Live (the original, not the reboot). Among his latest: the 2018 TV movie Hometown Christmas and Hulu's Everyone Is Doing Great, with former OTH costar James Lafferty

Getty Images
Lo Bosworth

Truthfully, LC's BFF would prefer to be excluded from this narrative. When an exec gauged her interest in returning to The Hills, "I was like, 'F--k no!'" she recalled on a 2018 episode of her Lady Lovin' podcast. "I don't want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I'm hungry for."

Which, to be fair, sometimes that happens when you change careers. Now based in NYC, The International Culinary Center grad and The Lo-Down author founded Love Wellness, a line of personal care products for women, in 2016. As she recently told E! News, "I live such a different life now than I did 10 years ago."

Getty Images, Instagram
Talan Torriero

Enjoying the briefest of flings with K.Cav, the romantic exploits of Laguna's "ladies' man" remained in the spotlight as he dated Kimberly Stewart and Nicole Scherzinger. But he settled down for good when he met now-wife Danielle Torriero at an L.A. bar on her 21st birthday in 2009.

Decamping from Cali to her native Nebraska where they're building "their dream home(stead)" on a 0.87-acre lot, the two wed in June 2014 and welcomed their son Bronson in October 2017 and daughter Hudson in December 2020. 

Getty Images, Instagram
Trey Phillips

Turns out that season one runway show was just his first step into the world of fashion. After leaving Laguna, Phillips made the leap to New York City and Parsons School of Design. Graduating in 2010, the fashion design and renewable energy major hung around the Big Apple, scoring a job as an associate designer at Vera Wang. And while he's kept his social media accounts—and, thus, his personal life—private, he still has a slight Internet presence, making the occasional cameo on Colletti's feed. 

Stephen Shugerman for Getty Images, Dieter Schmitz/Instagram
Dieter Schmitz

Lauren and Stephen's bestie left the Beach behind for his future in hospitality and hotel management, moving first to New York, then Washington, D.C. and most recently Arizona, where he works as market general manager of Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

He's still tight with his high school crew, though, Lauren, "proud groomsman" Stephen, Trey Phillips, and Loren Polster turning out for his 2016 Monterey, Calif. wedding to Isabell Hiebl. The pair welcomed their first child, son Nico Josef Schmitz, in September 2018.

MTV; Twitter
Jessica Smith

KCav's Laguna Beach pal has largely stayed away from reality television after her run on the MTV show ended. Following a brief return to notoriety, thanks to a 2007 DUI arrest, she settled into a quiet life in Texas with her husband, Michael Evans, "the most kind, patient, strong, amazing, loving and ridiculously handsome human I've ever met," as she put it on Instagram, and their four children. Though she has her own blog and Amazon shop, mostly, as she jokes on Insta, she's "just trying not to lose a kid."

Getty Images, Instagram
Alex Murrel

Long gone are the days of Murrel battling Smith for Wahler's heart. Marrying Kyle Johnson in 2014 (Morgan Olson and bridesmaids Alex H. and Taylor Cole attended), they've since welcomed three boys: Levi in 2016Kase in 2018 and Rome in April 2021. Making use of her communications degree from California's Chapman University, she co-founded MOX Agency, a social media marketing business, in 2014. 

Getty Images, Instagram
Morgan Olson

When Olson signed on with MTV in 2004, she had no visions of stardom: "I thought it would be a fun experience to do with friends, and also a way to capture my high school experience on film," she told Time. And no amount of fame was going to deviate from her plan to find a nice Mormon man to settle down with.

Two years after graduating from Brigham Young University in 2008, the humanities and journalism major married Joel Smith. "I did the things I think I would have wanted regardless of being on a TV sho  graduate college, travel, get married, and start my career in New York and now Los Angeles," she said of her Minnow Swim brand. Now stationed in South Carolina, where she opened a new Charleston showroom, the designer is mom to Theo, Georgia and Julian.  

MTV; Casey's Cupcakes
Casey Reinhardt

Though she wasn't an original castmember of Laguna Beach, her arrival to the reality series was a memorable one. Since then, Casey launched a successful foray into the world of confections by opening Casey's Cupcakes in Orange County. She even won Food Network's Cupcake Wars in 2011. 

Her home life, meanwhile, is just as sweet. Wed to Sean Brown (a relative of the late Nicole Brown Simpson) since August 2015, they share daughter Kensington Kelly Brown, 5, and son Sean Brown Jr., 4.

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic; Instagram
Taylor Cole

Not quite three years after Murrell stood up in Cole's October 2015 wedding to real estate investor Kevin Simshauser, the friends found themselves expecting just eight weeks apartWelcoming daughter Tatum September 2018, she gave birth to son Cole in January 2020. The founder of Taylor Cole Holistic Nutrition also shares picture-perfect outtakes of her Laguna-based life on Insta. 

Trending Stories

1

Naomi Judd Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame After Her Death

2

These Met Gala Entrances Will Make Your Jaw Drop

3

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini on Italy Trip With Travis

4

Josh Flagg Confirms He’s Dating Real Estate Agent Andrew Beyer

5

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh Heat Up Don't Worry Darling Trailer

Latest News

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh Heat Up Don't Worry Darling Trailer

JoJo Siwa Spotted Holding Hands With Ex Kylie Prew During Disney Trip

Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti Making Laguna Beach Podcast

Drew Barrymore Apologizes for Remarks on Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

See Sylvester Stallone as Mob Boss "The General" in New Show

Our Place Sale: Save 20% On Always Pan & These 14 Kitchen Must-Haves

Exclusive

Paris Hilton Shares an Update on Her Friendship With Lindsay Lohan