Drew Barrymore Apologizes for "Making Light" of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial

It's not hard for Drew Barrymore to say she's sorry.

In an Instagram video message posted on May 1, the talk-show host, 47, apologized for "making light" of Johnny Depp's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, in which he's accused her of implying that he abused her in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post.

"It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard," Barrymore said. "And for that, I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself."

The Charlie's Angels star added that she will be a "more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person."

The trial has been in the media spotlight ever since it started on April 11, getting attention for everything from previously unknown details of Depp and Heard's relationship, to allegations that Heard has been mimicking Depp's court outfits.