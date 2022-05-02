See Sylvester Stallone as Mob Boss "The General" in New Show

There's a new boss in town.

Sylvester Stallone shared the first photo of himself as New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi on May 1, captioning the pic, "The #TulsaKing has arrived!"

It's the first look fans have gotten of the star in the new Paramount+ show Tulsa King, written by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. The series will follow Sly's "The General" after he's released from prison and "finds himself exiled in Tulsa, Oklahoma, by his mob family," according to a synopsis from Paramount+. "In Tulsa, Manfredi sets out to build a new crew and with it a new criminal empire."

Executive producer David Glasser spoke to Men's Health about the project, which will mark Sly's first-ever TV role, calling it a "thrilling look at a man who prioritizes loyalty and family over all else, and is now taking stock of his life and grappling with the choices that have brought him to Tulsa."