See Sylvester Stallone as Mob Boss "The General" in New Show

There's a new boss in town.
Sylvester Stallone shared the first photo of himself as New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi on May 1, captioning the pic, "The #TulsaKing has arrived!"
It's the first look fans have gotten of the star in the new Paramount+ show Tulsa King, written by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. The series will follow Sly's "The General" after he's released from prison and "finds himself exiled in Tulsa, Oklahoma, by his mob family," according to a synopsis from Paramount+. "In Tulsa, Manfredi sets out to build a new crew and with it a new criminal empire."
Executive producer David Glasser spoke to Men's Health about the project, which will mark Sly's first-ever TV role, calling it a "thrilling look at a man who prioritizes loyalty and family over all else, and is now taking stock of his life and grappling with the choices that have brought him to Tulsa."
Sylvester is joined in the upcoming series by Max Casella (The Sopranos), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Wire) and Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire). The men's characters will help Manfredi as he gets acclimated to Tulsa, which is a far cry from his former home of New York City.
Tulsa King is just one of Sheridan's many upcoming shows, including three others which were ordered by Paramount+ in February. In addition to Tulsa King, Yellowstone and 1883, Sheridan is working on 1932, Land Man and Lioness.
Gil Birmingham recently gave E! News an update on Yellowstone, revealing that the cast has yet to receive scripts for the upcoming season. And even if he did know anything, it's not likely he'd share—as Under the Banner of Heaven co-star Andrew Garfield said, "On pain of death, he will not reveal anything about the new season."
So hold your horses!