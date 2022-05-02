See How Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Celebrated Their Third Wedding Anniversary

You'll be a sucker for this unbelievably cute video of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrating their third wedding anniversary. See how the couple marked the occasion in a chill way.

By Kisha Forde May 02, 2022 1:54 PMTags
Joe JonasCouplesCelebritiesSophie Turner
Watch: Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas EXPECTING Baby No. 2

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner don't need cake by the ocean to celebrate their union.
 
The "Sucker" singer and Game of Thrones alum commemorated their third wedding anniversary in the most chill of ways: By spending most of the evening cuddled up together at home. On May 1, Joe shared a video of him and his wife—who are parents to 21-month-old daughter, Willa and currently expecting their second child together—with text that read, "Hey guys what are you doing for your 3-year wedding anniversary?"
 
The 32-year-old captioned the cute Instagram post, which featured his and Sophie's reactions as they tried to guess the names of different Teletubbies, "This is how you party kids. #wegotmarriedinvegas." But it's worth noting that they didn't spend the entire occasion at home, since the couple stepped out just a few hours beforehand for dinner at Emilio's in New York City.

In May 2019, Sophie and Joe shocked fans everywhere when they tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards, with the two having a bigger ceremony in Paris that June. (Clearly someone was taking notes.)

photos
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Date Night at 2022 Oscars Party

The year before the pair tied the knot, Sophie gushed about her relationship in an interview with Marie Claire.

"It's lovely to be engaged," she shared. "Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person."
 

Trending Stories

1

Naomi Judd Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame After Her Death

2

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini on Italy Trip With Travis

3

These Met Gala Entrances Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Fast-forward two years, to when Joe also opened up about the sense of peace that he's found spending quality time with his family.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

"It's been amazing," Joe told CBS This Morning in May 2021, noting how the pandemic allowed him to spend more time at home. "I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family—my immediate family—is time I don't think I'll get back, so I'm so thankful and grateful."

Trending Stories

1

Naomi Judd Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame After Her Death

2

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini on Italy Trip With Travis

3

These Met Gala Entrances Will Make Your Jaw Drop

4
Exclusive

Inside Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's WH Correspondents' Dinner Date

5

Here's Your Guide to Elon Musk's Complicated Family Tree

Latest News

Our Place Sale: Save 20% On Always Pan & These 14 Kitchen Must-Haves

Exclusive

Paris Hilton Shares an Update on Her Friendship With Lindsay Lohan

These That '70s Show Stars to Appear in '90s-Era Spin-off

A Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo & Kristin Cavallari Crossover Timeline

See How Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Celebrated Their Wedding Anniversary

Joey Lawrence Marries Actress Samantha Cope in California Wedding