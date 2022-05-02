See the Sweet Moment Andy Cohen’s Son Ben Met His Newborn Sister Lucy

Watch : Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby No. 2

Andy Cohen got to watch this heartwarming moment live.



Just two days after he welcomed his second child—a daughter named Lucy via surrogate—the Bravo host introduced his 3-year-old son Benjamin to his little sister for the first time. Alongside a May 1 Instagram photo of Ben kissing his sibling on the cheek, Andy wrote, "When Ben met Lucy."



On April 29, Andy announced that he expanded his family, hinting that his son was more than excited to have a younger sibling. His daughter's full name, Lucy Eve Cohen, seemingly pays tribute to Andy's parents Lou and Evelyn Cohen.

"Her big brother can't wait to meet her," he wrote alongside an April 29 photo of the father-daughter duo. "Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen," he noted. "I'm so happy."

Ahead of Lucy's arrival, the 53-year-old told E! News' Daily Pop that he hoped to have another child at some point in the near future.