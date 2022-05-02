Tearful Ashley and Wynonna Judd Honor Mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Watch : Naomi Judd Dead at 76: Country Stars Pay Tribute

Naomi Judd's legacy lives on.

One day after the singer passed away at age 76, she and her daughter Wynonna Judd were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

During the during the ceremony in Nashville on May 1, Wynonna and sister Ashley Judd tearfully paid tribute to their late mother. "My momma loved you so much, and she appreciated your love for her and I'm sorry that she couldn't hang on until today," Ashley said in part while honoring Naomi. "Your esteem for her and regard for her really penetrated her heart, and it was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last few years."

On April 30, Wynonna and Ashley made the heartbreaking announcement that Naomi had died.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," read the siblings' statement, which was posted on Ashley's social media. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."