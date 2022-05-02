Stagecoach 2022: See the Best Celebrity Fashion Outfits

Watch : How Bachelor Nation Turned Stagecoach Into an Unofficial Reunion

Howdy fashion lovers!

It was a big weekend for country music fans who had their eyes on the 2022 Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif. From April 29-May 1, artists like Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs took to the stage to perform their biggest hits for thousands upon thousands of fans.

"I think when you think of Stagecoach, it's somewhat of the equivalent of going, ‘Oh my gosh, we're headlining Madison Square Garden,'" Thomas Rhett told E! News at Camp Dos Primos before his headlining performance. "I've dreamed about this day for so long and I can't believe it's finally here."



While the weekend is filled with great music, there are also plenty of fashion moments. After all, festivalgoers have to look good when they're belting out their favorite songs from Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Midland, LOCASH and many others.



From cowboy boots made for walking and designer sunglasses ready to block the sun, stars like Selling Sunset realtor Heather Rae El Moussa, The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Taylor Lautner looked their best.