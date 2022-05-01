Here's Your Guide to Elon Musk's Complicated Family Tree

Watch : Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44 BILLION

You know Elon Musk as the CEO of Tesla and Space X and the possible soon-to-be owner of Twitter. But to others, he's just a dad.

The tech entrepreneur, the richest man in the world with a net worth of $246 billion, is the father of both twin and triplet boys from a past marriage to first wife Justine Wilson Musk, plus a toddler son and a baby girl from a recent relationship with ex-girlfriend Grimes. He has also been married twice to actress Tallulah Riley and has dated Amber Heard.

Elon, 50, who recently reached a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion in cash, is the eldest of three children. Born and raised in South Africa, he is the son of Errol Musk, a South African engineer from whom he is estranged, and Maye Musk, a Canadian-born former model and dietician. The two split in 1979, after which Elon, his brother Kimball Musk and sister Tosca Musk were mostly raised by their mother.