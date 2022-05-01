Nina Dobrev's Boyfriend Shaun White Offers Hilarious Analysis of The Vampire Diaries

Shaun White is clearly Nina Dobrev's biggest fan.
The Olympic snowboarder confirmed on TikTok he has watched his girlfriend's series The Vampire Diaries and shared the hilarious way he got hooked on the show during the pandemic.
"I liked it," he said on April 30, noting he gets asked often if he has seen it. "It was good."
The 35-year-old says he started binging the CW series while Nina was away shooting a film in Canada. Since he couldn't visit die to COVID-19 protocols, he figured he would binge the series.
"I wasn't going to see her for like three months so I was like, 'oh this will be cool, I'll start the show,'" he recalled. "I'll see her without seeing her."
But what Shaun didn't anticipate was getting invested in the actress' on-screen romances.
"It was cool, but it got a little dark," he said while laughing, "She was like the love interest of all the guys on the show and I found myself really rooting for them. I'm like 'am I in the way?' I don't know if that was healthy or not, but I did watch the show and it was really funny."
He added, "I can't wait for season nine."
Nina—who has been dating Shaun for nearly two years—is equally as supportive of her boyfriend. Back in February, the 33-year-old cheered him on as he competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. While she wasn't able to make the tip due to COVID-19 protocols, Nina supported her boyfriend in thoughtful ways from afar.
"Her love and support's been incredible," Shaun exclusively told E! News during the games. "She's just been, every step of the way, meeting me, through training, calling me, hiding notes and things in my bag, just anything to brighten my day."
Although he went home from his fifth and final Olympics empty handed—placing 4th in his men's halfpipe final—Nina remained his biggest fan.
"I'm in awe of you," the Love Hard actress gushed in an emotional Instagram tribute to Shun on Feb. 11. "I couldn't be more proud. Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20 years as a competitor and the man you have become. You are one of a kind. You are a true hero and you inspire me daily."