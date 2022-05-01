Nina Dobrev's Boyfriend Shaun White Offers Hilarious Analysis of The Vampire Diaries

Watch : Shaun White & Nina Dobrev's Love Story TIMELINE

Shaun White is clearly Nina Dobrev's biggest fan.

The Olympic snowboarder confirmed on TikTok he has watched his girlfriend's series The Vampire Diaries and shared the hilarious way he got hooked on the show during the pandemic.

"I liked it," he said on April 30, noting he gets asked often if he has seen it. "It was good."

The 35-year-old says he started binging the CW series while Nina was away shooting a film in Canada. Since he couldn't visit die to COVID-19 protocols, he figured he would binge the series.

"I wasn't going to see her for like three months so I was like, 'oh this will be cool, I'll start the show,'" he recalled. "I'll see her without seeing her."

But what Shaun didn't anticipate was getting invested in the actress' on-screen romances.

"It was cool, but it got a little dark," he said while laughing, "She was like the love interest of all the guys on the show and I found myself really rooting for them. I'm like 'am I in the way?' I don't know if that was healthy or not, but I did watch the show and it was really funny."