Chelsea Handler Recalls Facing “Hospital Scare” Due to Stress

Watch : Chelsea Handler Gushes Over Love Story With Boyfriend Jo Koy

There was nothing funny about Chelsea Handler's recent health scare.

As part of her E! News digital cover story in April, the comedian, 47, exclusively revealed that she was hospitalized after performing on the Seattle, Wash., stop of her Vaccinated and Horny Tour.

While there, the Chelsea host discovered that she had developed "cardiomyopathy," which she likened to "an adrenaline shot to the heart."

She shared, "It's basically like you bruised your heart in an instant moment of too much adrenaline."

The actress was immediately confounded by the cause of the ailment and asked her doctor at the time if it was "instant" or had been slowly "building" over a longer period of time.

"And he says, ‘Well, it's an instance, but you've basically been very stressed for a long period of time and you probably did not recognize that,'" Chelsea recalled. "And I was like, ‘Oh, s—t.'"

As it turns out, she wasn't the only person in the room surprised by the diagnosis.