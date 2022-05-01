How Vanessa Bryant Honored Late Daughter Gigi on Her 16th Birthday

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe on 21st Wedding Anniversary

Sweet Sixteen.

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant in a series of Instagram posts on May 1, what would have been her 16th birthday.

In a video featuring sweet sketches of the teen and her father Kobe Bryant, Vanessa included a heartwarming message.

"From the first time you imagined winning a WNBA championship, I knew one thing was real. You were special," the tribute read. "You came from greatness, but it was never about what you inherited. It was about what you gave to others. When someone stands up for gender equality, I see you fighting alongside of them.

The message concluded, "And every time someone plays her hardest, I know that's you on the court. Love you always, Basketball."

Vanessa also posted a pic of Gigi wearing a black skirt and high-heel boots on the basketball court with the caption, "Love you always! Happy Birthday, Gianna. #Mambacita"