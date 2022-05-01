After Naomi Judd's Death, Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to Go On

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Late singer Naomi Judd will still be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this weekend.

The organization had planned to honor The Judds, made up of the late star and daughter Wynonna Judd, at a ceremony at their Nashville headquarters on Sunday, May 1. But the day before, Wynonna and sister Ashley Judd made a shocking announcement: Naomi had passed away, at age 76.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of mother-daughter duo The Judds," Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement to E! News. "Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today's tragic news."

He continued, "Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds' official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna's music will endure."