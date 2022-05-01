Bill Murray Breaks Silence After Film Suspension Over His Alleged Inappropriate Behavior

Bill Murray is reflecting on his actions.
Last month, a complaint about "inappropriate behavior" by the actor led Searchlight Pictures to suspend production of Aziz Ansari's new movie Being Mortal, according to multiple reports. In an interview with CNBC, Murray, 71, addressed the allegations for the first time, saying he had a "difference of opinion" with a woman he was working with on the film.
"I did something I thought was funny and it wasn't taken that way," Murray said to CNBC on April 30, however he did not reveal what was said or to whom.
Murray explained that he has been taking time to think on what happened and shared that the two parties involved are talking and "trying to make peace with each other."
"We are both professionals, we like each others' work, we like each other," he continued. "If we can't really get along and trust each other there's no point in going further working together or making the movie as well."
He added, "It's been quite an education for me."
E! News has reached out to Searchlight Pictures in response to Murray's comments.
Produced, written and directed by Ansari and co-starring Seth Rogan, Being Mortal was about halfway completed before production was halted, according to Deadline. It is now slated for a 2023 release, but it is unclear if Murray will return to the project.
Earlier this month, Deadline reported that production of the Searchlight Pictures' film was shut down after Murray engaged in alleged inappropriate behavior. A letter went out to cast and crew informing them of the decision on April 21.
Murray, however, is optimistic about continuing on with the film but told CNBC that he'll only do so if the woman involved in the incident is comfortable. He said he does not want to be "a sad dog that can't learn anymore."
He continued, "What would make me the happiest would be to put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we've both spent a lot of time developing the skill of."
(CNBC and E! are part of the NBCUniversal family.)