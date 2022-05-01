Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Date Night at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Make Red Carpet DEBUT

What a night for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who are officially red carpet official.

On April 30, the SKIMS founder and SNL star attended the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington D.C., joining journalists, fellow celebs, President Joe Biden and host Trevor Noah.

As they walked the red carpet together for the first time, Kim sparkled in a sleeveless silver Balenciaga Couture gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, while Pete sported a black Prada tuxedo paired with Prada sunglasses and Vans shoes. The two posted for several pics in front of the press.

The pair attended the White House press corps' annual gala, held at the Washington Hilton Hotel, as guests of ABC News, a source told E! News. The couple sat at ABC's reserved table, next to ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. ABC's parent company, Disney, owns a majority stake in Hulu, which streams the new reality show The Kardashians.