Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Date Night at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. Check out details about their date night.

What a night for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who are officially red carpet official.

On April 30, the SKIMS founder and SNL star attended the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington D.C., joining journalists, fellow celebs, President Joe Biden and host Trevor Noah.

As they walked the red carpet together for the first time, Kim sparkled in a sleeveless silver Balenciaga Couture gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, while Pete sported a black Prada tuxedo paired with Prada sunglasses and Vans shoes. The two posted for several pics in front of the press.

The pair attended the White House press corps' annual gala, held at the Washington Hilton Hotel, as guests of ABC News, a source told E! News. The couple sat at ABC's reserved table, next to ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. ABC's parent company, Disney, owns a majority stake in Hulu, which streams the new reality show The Kardashians

While they were seated, they were approached by a familiar face—Kris Jenner's ex, Caitlyn Jenner. The Olympian, who was introduced to Pete earlier this year, greeted Kim with a big hug. The two were seen smiling as they chatted, and Pete, who had stepped away, soon joined in.

As Trevor launched into his comedy set, he gave Pete a shout-out. "You guys spent the last two years telling everyone the importance of wearing masks and avoiding large indoor gatherings. Then the second someone offers you a free dinner, you all turn into Joe Rogan, huh?" I mean, Dr. [Anthony] Fauci dropped out. That should have been a pretty big sign Fauci thought it was too dangerous to come tonight. Pete Davidson thinks it's okay. And we all went with Pete. Okay."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Also during their high-profile date night, Pete and Kim hung out with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Martha Stewart, who posted a photo of the three on her Instagram. Kris commented, "You guys look BEAUTIFUL!!!!! I have FOMO."

Kim and Pete were also spotted at ABC News' private party. Another source said the two held hands the entire time, with Kim often leading the way and guiding Pete through the crowd.

Late that night, Kim shared photos of herself and Pete getting ready for the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on her Instagram, captioning her post, "White House din din."

Pete and Kim have been dating since last fall. Earlier this month, he joined her and her family at the premiere of their Hulu show The Kardashians but did not walk the red carpet to take photos.

See photos of Kim, Pete and other stars at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner:

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Jason Isaacs

Harry Potter's Lucius Malfoy makes an appearance.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Martha Stewart

The star is all smiles.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian

The couple makes their official red carpet debut.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Billy Eichner

The star showcases a dapper style.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph

The star showcases a glam look.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Chris Tucker

The star arrives at the event.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Fat Joe

The rapper poses on the red carpet.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Brooke Shields & Rowan Francis

The actress appears with her daughter.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Sophia Bush

The actress showcases a chic plum look.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Drew Barrymore

The star arrives at the dinner.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Evan Spiegel & Miranda Kerr

The couple poses together.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Fran Descher

The actress smiles on the red carpet.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Gayle King

The CBS Mornings host showcases an elegant style.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Judith Light

The actress sports a floral look.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Meghan McCain

The political commentator is all smiles.

