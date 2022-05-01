Inside Angelina Jolie’s Surprise Visit to Ukraine Amid Russia’s Invasion

Watch : Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s EMOTIONAL Message From Ukraine

Angelina Jolie made a surprise trip to Ukraine, where she brought smiles to fans whose lives have been torn apart by Russia's ongoing invasion.

The humanitarian, 46, who is a UNHCR Special Envoy for Refugees and has championed women and children's causes throughout her career, is visiting as part of a "private humanitarian fact-finding mission focused on the needs of children" that aims to show support for Ukrainian civilians and "bear witness to the human impact of the conflict," per a press release.

"I'm humbled to witness the resilience and courage and dignity of the Ukrainian people in the face of the terror and trauma of a war they did not choose," Angelina said in a statement. "The impact the war is having on a generation of Ukrainian children is devastating to see."

On April 30, Jolie traveled to the city of Lviv, where she visited a train station. There, she met kids and volunteers working with displaced residents, who told her that each of the psychiatrists on duty spoke to about 15 people a day, according to Reuters.