BaubleBar's Big Spring Sale: New Pisa Bracelet Styles For Just $10, Plus Other Can’t-Miss Deals Under $15

BaubleBar's Big Spring Sale Event is happening now! Score brand new Pisa Bracelet styles for $10, Disney necklaces and earrings for $15, and take 20% off best-selling custom jewelry and more.

By Kristine Fellizar May 01, 2022 12:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop Fashion
Ecomm, BaubleBar Spring SaleBaubleBar

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Looking to add some shine and sparkle to your spring and summer wardrobe? You're in luck! The BaubleBar Big Spring Sale Event 2022 is happening now and the deals are seriously amazing.

We're talking $10 deals on their fan fave stackable Pisa bracelets, $15 deals on brand new (and super cute!) BaubleBar x Disney styles, $12 Alidia rings and 20% off everything else including an extra 20% off sale styles. When BaubleBar says they're having a big spring sale, they mean it! Don't miss your chance to score some of their best-selling rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, anklets and more for a really good price. 

Got a wedding to attend in the upcoming months? BaubleBar's Occasion Shop has exactly what you need to show up looking extra glam, like their trendy Deirdre earrings which were so popular with shoppers they sold out in one day. 

If you want something totally unique to you, BaubleBar has a great selection of personalized pieces like custom iPhone casespersonalized throw blankets and their super popular nameplate necklace. Again, all of these are 20% off during BaubleBar's sale. We're currently obsessed with the gorgeous custom Slider bracelet, which is on sale now for $38. 

Since we know you love scoring the absolute best deals, we've rounded up some gorgeous pieces you can get for $15 or less. Check those out below. 

read
BaubleBar’s Mickey Bag Charms With a 5,000 Person Waitlist Are Back in Stock & Now Come in New Colors
BaubleBar

The Best Deals From BaubleBar's Big Spring Sale 2022

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini on Italy Trip With Travis

2

Josh Flagg Confirms He’s Dating Real Estate Agent Andrew Beyer

3
Exclusive

Inside Jessica Alba's Star-Studded 41st Birthday Party

BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet 

Chances are you've seen these all over social media, including on some of your favorite celebs. Now's your chance to score the Pisa bracelet, BaubleBar's "best-selling bracelets ever" for just $10. It's the perfect time to start a stack if you don't already have one! 

$22
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Amora Pisa Bracelet

Put some heart into your bracelet stack with the Amora Pisa bracelet. which features a gorgeous pavé heart bead. You can choose to get this in blue, heart or multi. 

$30
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Eileen Initial Pisa Bracelet

The Eileen Initial Pisa bracelet is BaubleBar's number one best-selling initial bracelet of all time. It's originally $30, but you can snag one (or three) today for just $10 each. Such an incredible deal!

$30
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Crescent Pisa Bracelet

Looking for something a little more unique to shake up your bracelet stack? Check out the Crescent Pisa, which wad designed to be "an ode to the night sky." You can get this in solid gold or with black or white hearts. 

$34
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Positivity Pisa Bracelet

With bright cheery color options like yellow and hot pink, BaubleBar's Positivity Pisa bracelet will remind you to always look on the bright side. 

$30
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Amora Tile Pisa Bracelet

We adore the Amora Tile Pisa bracelet, and BaubleBar shoppers do too! It's cute, sophisticated and would make a beautiful addition to your bracelet stack. Snap yours up today before it sells out!

$36
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Assorted Silver Pisa Bracelet

Numerous fans everywhere requested for silver Pisa bracelets and BaubleBar delivered. These bracelets come in several sizes and color options. If you love silver, now's your chance to create a stack for a really good price. 

$30
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Nora Pisa Bracelet

Spring and summer are all about color, so the BaubleBar Nora Pisa bracelet would make an excellent addition to your everyday look. It comes in seven color options including pink ombre, red, lavender and the playful multi. 

$28
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Maritza Initial Pisa Bracelet

BaubleBar created the Maritza Initial Pisa bracelet for anyone wanting a personalized piece without having to wait for the couple of weeks to get it done. It's a must-have for every bracelet stack. 

$30
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring

The lovely BaubleBar Mini Alidia ring is their number one ring of all time. It's currently available in five colors including black clear and blue ombre, and right now you can get one for just $12. 

$44
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Pavé Disney Delicate Necklace

The Pavé Disney Delicate necklace is a brand new addition to the BaubleBar x Disney collection. It features adorable minimalist Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck pendant charms made with sparkling glass stones. For this week only, you can snag these for just $15! If you're a Disney fan, don't pass this deal up. 

$48
$15
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Pavé Disney Delicate Earrings

If you love a matching set, be sure to get these earrings along with the necklace above. During the BaubleBar Big Spring Sale Event, you can get one earring set and one necklace less than the price of one piece regularly. Such a great deal! 

$42
$15
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Alanna Ring

The mixed stones used to make the Alanna ring make this fun and unique. Right now, it's currently available in three color options and every piece is just $12. 

$44 
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Chloe Necklace

These beautiful gold and pavé initial pendants make great layering pieces and would look perfect with a chic tennis necklace or snake chain. If you love this piece, you can get it today for just $12. 

$48
$12
BaubleBar

Bennett Tennis Bracelet

The Bennett Tennis Bracelet has everything you love from the best-selling Bennett Tennis Necklace, but it's in bracelet form. It's available in a variety of color options including pink ombre, greige, and rainbow. Right now, you can add this to your jewelry collection for just $12. 

$48
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Fiona Necklace

If you've been looking for a simple initial necklace to add to your necklace stack, the elegant Fiona necklace is an excellent choice. Not only is it such a classic, it's super affordable at just $12. 

$44
$12
BaubleBar

Looking for more great things to shop during BaubleBar's Big Spring Sale? Check out the BaubleBar pieces that celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and Kate Hudson have worn. 

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini on Italy Trip With Travis

2

Josh Flagg Confirms He’s Dating Real Estate Agent Andrew Beyer

3
Exclusive

Inside Jessica Alba's Star-Studded 41st Birthday Party

4

How Joe Alwyn Really Feels About Winning Grammy Alongside Taylor Swift

5

All the Pics of Katie Holmes' PDA With New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III

Latest News

Exclusive

Busy Philipps Shares What’s in Her Kitchen

These Fifty Shades of Grey Secrets Will Get You in the Mood

The 10 Best-Selling, Top-Rated Amazon Sunglasses Are All $15 & Under

BaubleBar Just Dropped New Pisa Bracelets & Disney Styles Under $15

RHOA Stars' Favorite Beauty Products: 73 Picks From the Cast

Blake Lively's Best Met Gala Looks Will Simply Take Your Breath Away

Stagecoach 2022 Star Sightings: Hollywood Takes Over the Festival