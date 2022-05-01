BaubleBar's Big Spring Sale: New Pisa Bracelet Styles For Just $10, Plus Other Can’t-Miss Deals Under $15

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking to add some shine and sparkle to your spring and summer wardrobe? You're in luck! The BaubleBar Big Spring Sale Event 2022 is happening now and the deals are seriously amazing.

We're talking $10 deals on their fan fave stackable Pisa bracelets, $15 deals on brand new (and super cute!) BaubleBar x Disney styles, $12 Alidia rings and 20% off everything else including an extra 20% off sale styles. When BaubleBar says they're having a big spring sale, they mean it! Don't miss your chance to score some of their best-selling rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, anklets and more for a really good price.

Got a wedding to attend in the upcoming months? BaubleBar's Occasion Shop has exactly what you need to show up looking extra glam, like their trendy Deirdre earrings which were so popular with shoppers they sold out in one day.

If you want something totally unique to you, BaubleBar has a great selection of personalized pieces like custom iPhone cases, personalized throw blankets and their super popular nameplate necklace. Again, all of these are 20% off during BaubleBar's sale. We're currently obsessed with the gorgeous custom Slider bracelet, which is on sale now for $38.

Since we know you love scoring the absolute best deals, we've rounded up some gorgeous pieces you can get for $15 or less. Check those out below.