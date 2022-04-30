How Joe Alwyn Really Feels About Winning a Grammy Alongside Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Watch : Joe Alwyn FINALLY Addresses Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors

This isn't folklore: Joe Alwyn is a Grammy winner.

While the British star is most known for his acting roles in The Favourite and the upcoming series Conversations With Friends, he became a professional songwriter during lockdown, collaborating with his longtime girlfriend Taylor Swift on her albums folklore and evermore. And when folklore won Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammys, Alwyn—who co-wrote and co-produced songs "betty" and "exile" under the pseudonym William Bowery—scored a trophy.

"That was a surreal bonus of lockdown," he told The Guardian in a new interview. "That's an understatement."

As Alwyn explained to the outlet, he and Swift hadn't planned on working together, it came about organically. "It wasn't like, 'It's 5 o'clock, it's time to try and write a song together,'" he shared. "It came about from messing around on a piano, and singing badly, then being overheard, and being, like, 'Let's see what happens if we get to the end of it together.'"