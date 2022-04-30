All the Photos of Katie Holmes' PDA With New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III

Watch : Katie Holmes' New Man: 4 Things to Know About Bobby Wooten III

PDA alert!

On April 28, Katie Holmes was spotted kissing musician Bobby Wooten III while going on a romantic stroll in New York City. The two were snapped taking the 6 train to the Upper East Side to visit Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, where they kissed before heading inside. During their day trip, they also stopped to get coffee and met up with Katie's mom, Kathy Holmes, who Bobby greeted with a friendly hug.

The musician is a Grammy-nominated bassist who has performed in Broadway shows, most recently in American Utopia.

Katie, 43, and Bobby, 33, have not commented on their PDA-filled outing, which comes a year after Katie's split with restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. The pair dated for several months.

In October, a source told E! News that getting back out onto the dating scene was "not a huge priority" for Katie. However, they added, the Dawson's Creek alum was open to a new relationship. The insider noted, "If it happens, it happens. If not, that's OK, too."