All the Photos of Katie Holmes' PDA With New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III

See photos of Katie Holmes and musician Bobby Wooten III on a PDA-filled stroll in New York City on April 28.

By Corinne Heller Apr 30, 2022 10:11 PMTags
Katie HolmesPDACouples
Watch: Katie Holmes' New Man: 4 Things to Know About Bobby Wooten III

PDA alert!

On April 28, Katie Holmes was spotted kissing musician Bobby Wooten III while going on a romantic stroll in New York City. The two were snapped taking the 6 train to the Upper East Side to visit Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, where they kissed before heading inside. During their day trip, they also stopped to get coffee and met up with Katie's mom, Kathy Holmes, who Bobby greeted with a friendly hug.

The musician is a Grammy-nominated bassist who has performed in Broadway shows, most recently in American Utopia.

Katie, 43, and Bobby, 33, have not commented on their PDA-filled outing, which comes a year after Katie's split with restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. The pair dated for several months.

In October, a source told E! News that getting back out onto the dating scene was "not a huge priority" for Katie. However, they added, the Dawson's Creek alum was open to a new relationship. The insider noted, "If it happens, it happens. If not, that's OK, too."

photos
The Truth About Katie Holmes' Dating Life

Katie was also previously linked to Jamie Foxx for years, following her divorce from Tom Cruise, with whom she shares daughter Suri Cruise, 16. The actress and the Ray star split in 2019.

In a 2017 Town & Country interview, Katie said her daughter is "the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now."

"I feel so blessed to do what I do," she continued, "but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."

BACKGRID
Walking Together

On April 28, Katie Holmes and musician Bobby Wooten III were spotted together in New York City.

BACKGRID
Happy Couple
BACKGRID
Kisses
BACKGRID
Getting Coffee
BACKGRID
Couple's Stroll
BACKGRID
Hustle & Bustle
BACKGRID
Masking Up
BACKGRID
Hi Mom

Katie's mom, Kathy Holmes, appears with the pair.

BACKGRID
Helping Hand
BACKGRID
Fixing Hair
BACKGRID
PDA Alert
BACKGRID
Getting Cozy
BACKGRID
All Smiles

Trending Stories

1

Josh Flagg Confirms He’s Dating Real Estate Agent Andrew Beyer

2

Naomi Judd Dead at 76: Celebs Mourn Country Star With Moving Tributes

3
Exclusive

Inside Jessica Alba's Star-Studded 41st Birthday Party

4

Pete Davidson Jokes About Kim Kardashian’s Ex Kanye West at Show

5
Breaking

Country Star Naomi Judd Dead at 76

Latest News

All the Pics of Katie Holmes' PDA With New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III

Pete Davidson Jokes About Kim Kardashian’s Ex Kanye West at Show

Naomi Judd Dead at 76: Celebs Mourn Country Star With Moving Tributes

Breaking

Country Star Naomi Judd Dead at 76

Ashton Kutcher Appears Onstage at Thomas Rhett's Stagecoach Show

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini on Italy Trip With Travis

Kylie Jenner Shares She Gained 60 Pounds During Pregnancy With Baby #2